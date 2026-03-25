3 Survivors and those who have been touched by suicide

WARNING this interview will be mentioning suicide and bad mental health.wait Today I am talking with Lenny who is cycling for suicide. He has lost his best friend, an uncle and possibly man more.

He runs a page called Doin it for Dippa.

He is currently stuck in WA waiting out a cyclone and waiting for a new driver. He has been on the road for a year which .I would imagine is hugely draining on its own. If you would like to donate to my cultural fund to help me achieve something incredibly needed.

Here is the link to help.



The Journey to the Film

Where is Rohana at?

I’ve spent the last couple of months finding a location ( I have found this space which just happened to already have two rows of bench seats sitting there for us)

And creating a Sponsorship Package in the hope of getting businesses on board.

I am currently collecting the rest of the Team, I have an excellent DOP who sees my vision and so I am drawing that into a storyboard over the next few days to show him.

With Funding.

I have raised over $12,000 but have a way to go to get the shooting budget which is what I am trying to achieve. You can give as little or as much towards this project as you like.

However if you choose to be a Sponsor your business will align with a meaningful project that has already recieved praise from critics, mental health professionals, and audiences—including the Australian Army’s head psychiatrist calling it “a revolution in suicide prevention.” You will be a part of this revolutionary film.

All donations are tax-deductible

MORE INFO HERE

If you would like to know more about becoming a Sponsor

I’ve structured sponsorship levels to offer flexible options, with increasing visibility and engagement opportunities. All sponsors receive recognition in the film’s credits and on promotional materials.

Please email me at Maroonedfeaturefilm@gmail.com

I have had a few offers of help for free which has been amazing. A Gaffer in Sydney who said “ I will come down and help you in whatever way you need” And a lovely Man Pete who I interviewed last Sunday is helping promote me up in Qld.

I am determined, and focused and will even hit the media with what I am doing. We need to make radical changes here in Australia...quite simply it needs to be talked about, we need to know beforehand and not after when someone is struggling., in any way!