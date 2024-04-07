I spent 155 days on the road with two colleagues Kret and Wendy, interviewing Australians about their Covid experiences.
The videos are unedited.
A historical record that is different from main stream medias.
These four interviews were shot in the same hour, in Mandurah WA in April 2022.
I am still recording such similar interviews today.
Currently in Lismore.
Michael Gray Griffith
Thank you so much for this dedicated work, for gathering these powerful, so powerful stories.
Second video down:
TRANSCRIPT
MICHAEL GRAY GRIFFITH: So here we are in Mandurah. What's your name?
RENEE: My name's Renee.
MICHAEL GRAY GRIFFITH: Renee, so let me grab— Now we've heard that you've had an adverse reaction. Why don't you share your story?
RENEE: OK, so, November last year I had my second dose of Pfizer. It was the 22nd of November. And—
MICHAEL GRAY GRIFFITH: Can I ask first, did you get it because you were scared of covid, or did you get it to keep your job?
RENEE: The latter. Yeah, it wasn't anything to do with covid. And to be honest, I had a lot of hesitancy about getting it, and I felt instinctively that it was going against everything that I believed in. But I did it because, I guess, I felt like my back was against the wall. And I felt forced to do it.
And ironically the first dose that I had, I didn't have any reaction to, so I had this false pretense that it was going to be OK. And the next, that night, I started to feel really ill, dizziness, nausea, disorientation. And then the next, the next morning I felt even worse and I started to not be able to feel the tops of my legs properly. And then I started to get really crushing pain in the middle of my chest, and sensation of heaviness.
So then my friend happened to ring me, and say, are you OK? Because she's very aware of everything that's happening. I said, actually I'm not. And she said, I'll come and take you to hospital. She took me to hospital. And when I got admitted pretty much straight away— I thought, I thought by going to a private hospital that it would be better, but I was wrong. I got in there and the doctor in ED looked panicked by my symptoms, by what I was telling her, but she wouldn't say what she knew, and she, she basically said, she took my blood and she said my D-dimers were very high, and she said, you've got a clot in your lungs. And I just, I just looked at her and I was so afraid, I started crying. And I said, what does, what does that mean? And my friend was crying more than me. And she said, well, we need to do a CAT scan and check it. And she— then I started to get jaw pain, and she said, have you got any history of heart attacks in your family? I said, yes I have. And then she looked more panicked, and she said, well, you know, for your next dose you need to have Panadol and [inaudible] before you take your next booster because your next time will be worse. When you come into hospital next time, it will be worse than this. I said, how can it be worse than this? And she said, well, that's what you need to expect.
And then I had the CAT scan, it turned out to be OK. But then they wanted to admit me for a couple of nights, and I stayed in there for a couple of nights. And then as each nurse did their handover for their shift, the nurse would say, oh, this is, this is Renee, she's just in here for a bit of dizziness for Pfizer, but she's fine, she's going home. And that was the script that they used for each nurse doing the introduction of me to the next nurse.
And then I had a specialist come in the next day, and he again said, you've had a neurological reaction to this dose. Next time take Moderna, not Pfizer. And I said, why would I take Moderna? He said, well, you just need to take it. And I'm like, just, so, I was just dumbfounded by the attitudes.
MICHAEL GRAY GRIFFITH: There's no option of not taking it.
RENEE: No. There was never any alternative. It was, when you do this next time, this is what you are to expect, and this is what you are to do.
And then I got out of hospital and then afterwards 15 days later I got laryngitis, then I got chest infection. Then I actually got covid in March, after all that. And I was hit really bad by it. I was really, really sick, I ended up with bronchitis, got admitted to hospital, I nearly got pneumonia. This was just in the beginning of March. And just two weeks ago, I got diagnosed with pericarditis.
So that's been my journey since November, it's just been a constant rollercoaster. And I guess, I guess the most frightening thing in all of this is the, how complicit people have been that are meant to be professionals that are meant to be putting our health —
MICHAEL GRAY GRIFFITH: Protecting you.
RENEE: —yeah, as a human being first. That's been a really disturbing eye-opener for me.
MICHAEL GRAY GRIFFITH: You did it to keep your job in a way? And what's your job?
RENEE: I worked for a company in Perth. And —
MICHAEL GRAY GRIFFITH: You worked? So you've lost the job?
RENEE: I haven't lost my job because I've had the two doses. But now they are asking me to get my third dose. And I have the four month exemption for having covid, ironically. So, yeah, but even if I got the exemption for Pfizer they would still insist on me on having a different to the mRNA technology vacc—, I don't call it vaccine. Gene therapies. So, that's it.
MICHAEL GRAY GRIFFITH: It's insane. It's insane. Thank you.
RENEE: Thank you.
5:54
[END]