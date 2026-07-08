40-Year Holistic Health Practitioner: Bridging Herbs, Yoga, Nursing & Natural Medicine

I have called myself a holistic Healthcare Practitioner for nearly 40 years.

Commencing with herbs and yoga interest and studies, I then reluctantly started studied nursing from the mid 80s from the ground up, EN, then EEN, then RN mainly for patient contact experience.

Nursing has only a fraction of my healthcare interest, the allopathic perspective has given my own clinical and academic work a greater perspective on healthcare analysis, hence the term ‘holistic’ is my emphasis. In addition, nursing was the last thing i did as a foundation, and I have respected the nursing profession for decades, however, my nursing studies gave me a stepping stone to further expand my studies in natural lifestyle and medicine that included:. yoga and herbs, nutrient, massage , and a university Masters degree in biology of aging, stress physiology/management, health education/promotion and more.

The main point here is my primary focus always was , always will be holistic health.

Hence, I have practised as a holistic health practitioner for nearly 40 years.

Prior to the scamdemic beginning I had or was clinically practising, teaching yoga classes, teaching degree students Health Science subjects, nursing and involved in further studying as I have continued to upgraded my studies for decades. My clinic work never ceased.

This particular course at the time was extremely important to me as cancer is both a personal and professional interest of importance. The course by a renowned Australian herbalist Prof. Kerry Bone, called ‘ functional herbal therapy for cancer’, I had won a grant through Australian Traditional Medicine Society ( ATMS) to do. On completion I produced a schematic that was viewed by Dr Joachim Fluhrer who invited myself to speak at an international cancer conference in 2020. Whilst preparing my talk I was continually receiving journal studies on a novel coronavirus that stopped the planet.

All i can say here is OMG , what a con and i knew it before the hype exploded into the ether.

You see my first herbalist teacher Simon Schot back in 1983 said...” you cant catch a cold!.” So for myself I knew the hype was misleading. Two jobs I let go of plus an all expenses OS trip, nothing was worth risking my health for an experiment so I maintained my stance .

I had also been let go from the hospital I worked at for 19 years in 2016 because I refused the Hep B.

Not anti . Just prochoice.

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