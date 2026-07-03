We met these two young men in Bunbury and asked them on for a dual chat. Now we are honoured to help them kick start their own podcast.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
A Cafe Locked out Premiere: The Divine Men's Shed, with Xavier and Rowan.
Jul 03, 2026
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes