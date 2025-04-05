Dear Australia

I have been following Michael O’Neill, Leader of the Heart Party, around for a few days, trying a new way to show the world who this man is. I also intend to offer the same time to other independent candidates.

Michael was told by a mainstream reporter he's close to that they’ve been informed they are not allowed to give these Independents any air-time.

Meanwhile, I have received an FOI from the E-Safety Commissioner stating that we are being censored, not by them, but by a third party.

They are considering whether they are obligated to tell us who it is. We have yet to hear back from them. I know most won’t care, but I think this is utterly unacceptable. It’s more than just about me, or Michael, or Café Locked Out. This is about your voice too.

Please share this.

Michael Gray Griffith Cafe Locked Out Founder.