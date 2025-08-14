A catch up With Richard D Wosltencroft

Richard was with me when we started The No Goat Show. A Natural born contrarian, he simply can't help being controversial.

That said, he's very very funny.

The Blue Banded Bee

“It’s time to foster hope by having the courage to be seen.”

The Blue Banded Bee is an Australian native, but unlike other bees,

it doesn’t live in a hive, nor does it blindly follow a queen.

Its other trick is that it pollinates flowers through vibration.

And lifting the vibration of our culture is sorely needed.

LINK for Caps and Beanies Available now https://legendapparel.net.au/.../categories/cafe-locked-out

LINK for other Bee Merch

https://cafelockedout.com/product-category/bluebee/

Thank you

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.