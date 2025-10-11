Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

A Chat about when our Canadian Trucker Brothers, inspired us to create The Convoy to Canberra

A recording from Michael Gray Griffith's live video
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Oct 11, 2025
3
Transcript

Years ago, Canadian truckers banded together and ignited a beacon of hope that we could not only see from here, but that inspired the greatest protest in Australian history.

We know it as the Convoy to Canberra and/or Epic.

Join Kris Eriksen—a former political troubleshooter with a background in social services/social work, and a community organizer and advocate—as we discuss those events and the unfolding destinies of both our countries.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
