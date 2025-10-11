A Chat about when our Canadian Trucker Brothers, inspired us to create The Convoy to Canberra

Years ago, Canadian truckers banded together and ignited a beacon of hope that we could not only see from here, but that inspired the greatest protest in Australian history.

We know it as the Convoy to Canberra and/or Epic.

Join Kris Eriksen—a former political troubleshooter with a background in social services/social work, and a community organizer and advocate—as we discuss those events and the unfolding destinies of both our countries.

Goodbye Road Available here

If you would like to support Cafe Locked Out why not check out our shop here https://bit.ly/MGGALink.

Thank you

