A Chat With Anthony Herm, an Awake Chirporator

It's time to Foster hope by Being Seen.

8:32 symbol is what we are trying to achieve.

The BlueBee?

Maybe this is symbol of who we are?

The Blue Banded Bee is an Australian Native, but unlike other bees, it doesn’t live in hive, nor does it blindly follow a queen.

It’s other trick is that it pollinates flowers through vibration.

And lifting the vibration of our culture is sorely needed.

BlueBee Dress and Tshirts

Stickers and caps on way.

Profits go to helping keep Cafe Locked Out's Florence the Freedom Bus on the Road

Link to store here

https://cafelockedout.com/product-category/bluebee/

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.