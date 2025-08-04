Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

A Chat With Anthony Herm, an Awake Chirporator

A recording from Michael Gray Griffith's live video
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Aug 04, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

It's time to Foster hope by Being Seen.
8:32 symbol is what we are trying to achieve.

The BlueBee?
Maybe this is symbol of who we are?

The Blue Banded Bee is an Australian Native, but unlike other bees, it doesn’t live in hive, nor does it blindly follow a queen.
It’s other trick is that it pollinates flowers through vibration.
And lifting the vibration of our culture is sorely needed.

BlueBee Dress and Tshirts
Stickers and caps on way.

Profits go to helping keep Cafe Locked Out's Florence the Freedom Bus on the Road
Link to store here
https://cafelockedout.com/product-category/bluebee/

Thank you

Lisa Levine
,
Gary S
,
Jacky
,
Dave Stewart
,
MrLanius
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Michael Gray Griffith in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Cafe Locked Down
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture