I met Li in Darwin when he was an unemployed Pharmacist because he refused to take the you know what.

Now he is working again, but his passion is our future.

He believes the next two years will be the toughest many of us have ever faced.

That said he has plans on how we can navigate it.

Tonight he will discuss this.

"Before the Storm: Financial Sovereignty First – Economic Ark’s 2026 Blueprint with CLO"



Talking Points

1. The pain we remember

2. Vision & intention intro

3. Safeark Flywheel explained

4. Graceful fast-track + Final thoughts



As you know, Cafe Locked Out is entirely listener-supported. We don't receive government grants and we don't have corporate sponsors—and we like it that way, because it means we only answer to you!

But staying independent comes with real costs. If you value these conversations and the platform, please consider supporting us today. There are two ways you can help:

1. The Shop: Click the link to our shop and grab some gear. When you wear our gear out in the world, you’re not just supporting us financially; you’re starting conversations and showing others they aren't alone.

2. Direct Contribution: If you’d prefer to gift us, every dollar goes directly toward our streaming costs, equipment, and keeping us on the road.

Whether it’s a one-off gift or picking up something from the shop, your support is the fuel that keeps us going.

We can’t hold the line without you.

Thank you for standing with us.

Michael and Kelli And Team

