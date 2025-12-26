A CLO Special, Brand new NO GOAT SHOW

Deep in the beating heart of Melbourne, while Dan Andrews kinda smirked as he locked the rest of us down, four defiant artists used to host a show every Sunday night called The No Goat Show.

Tonight, on the eve of Digital ID, three of the original cast are back—along with Dr Oosterhuis.

With Damien unable to appear due to legal constraints, join Richard D Wolstencroft, Dr Oosterhuis, me, and—of course—everyone’s favourite, the only rabbit-holer who can actually see the rabbit: the great Guru himself, David Thrusta Thrusell.

And we’ll talk about whatever the hell we want to talk about.