Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

A CLO Special, Brand new NO GOAT SHOW

Cafe Locked Out. . . Of Substack? Well who knows?
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Dec 26, 2025

Deep in the beating heart of Melbourne, while Dan Andrews kinda smirked as he locked the rest of us down, four defiant artists used to host a show every Sunday night called The No Goat Show.

Tonight, on the eve of Digital ID, three of the original cast are back—along with Dr Oosterhuis.

With Damien unable to appear due to legal constraints, join Richard D Wolstencroft, Dr Oosterhuis, me, and—of course—everyone’s favourite, the only rabbit-holer who can actually see the rabbit: the great Guru himself, David Thrusta Thrusell.

And we’ll talk about whatever the hell we want to talk about.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Cafe Locked Down · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture