A CLO Wrap Up Of Today's Nationwide March

Share this postCafe Locked Out A CLO Wrap Up Of Today's Nationwide MarchCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1Share this postCafe Locked Out A CLO Wrap Up Of Today's Nationwide MarchCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreA CLO Wrap Up Of Today's Nationwide MarchCafe Locked OutMichael Gray GriffithAug 31, 20251Share this postCafe Locked Out A CLO Wrap Up Of Today's Nationwide MarchCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptWhat a huge day.It was incredible to see so many blue flags flying above the crowd that was 70% men, and lots of them young men.Did you go to a March?We might have an open night, as we do a CLO review of the day.MichaelDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postCafe Locked Out A CLO Wrap Up Of Today's Nationwide MarchCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCafe’s Locked Out Mailing List Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeMichael Gray GriffithRecent EpisodesInterviews From The Sydney March13 mins ago • Michael Gray GriffithA PROUD Anti Vaxxers reply to Sentaor Lambi's hateful rant Aug 30 • Michael Gray GriffithTobia, The Homeless Man Who Won the right to camp roughAug 29 • Michael Gray GriffithLet’s talk Betrayal with Lindsay part2. : Cafe Locked Out's Resident PsychologistAug 28 • Michael Gray Griffith Live from EPIC 2025_ with guest Adrian McraeAug 27 • Michael Gray GriffithWho is Nicolas Hulscher? With Dr Paul OsterhuisAug 27 • Michael Gray GriffithTrial update: Paul, the young brother we left behind in Canberra Aug 25 • Michael Gray Griffith
Share this post