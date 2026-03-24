A Conversation with a Water Media Reader

Comments from Socials

Mary Kyrillidis

It was different way back then.a man could work and pay off a house and provide for his wife and children.

I’m sure this man wants to give his family security. He wants the house and the family. His wife needs to work as well to help him even if it’s part-time.

My sister always went back to work, full-time, six months after the baby was born, with both kids.

Today especially , You sometimes have to move where it’s affordable.

I’m in a regional area and I’m seeing many moving further out , here where houses are under $200,000.

With rentals, it’s money down the drain, and you end up having to move all the time. Kids change schools etc.

The home, the house is important, as you want to settle down in one spot.

Dee Newbery

beautifully , with heart and sensibility you spoke sir .

More than money , in times of pressure , you and your warmth shared with another man , time , understanding , kindness and hopefully that eased his anxiety

Tracey Mitchell

And soon he’ll be out oSheree Sheree

So what is the solution, that’s what needs to be talked about

One thing I notice is that the people don’t like what is happening but won’t unite for change

When we do nothing for change (uniting of the people) we are part of the problem of a job, because everyone is bending over and accepting smart meters

Kim Mac

Our natural resources have been sold out to foreign interests. -They pay almost no taxes

-Make goods using our raw materials and sell it back to us for big profit. Furthermore our government taxes is on the same products. So we are shafted by China ,India and the rest as well as our own government.

Personal signed copy of Michael’s Novel Goodbye Road, published by A Sense of Place Publishing; Singed Books Available here

Dave Wesley

Well said mate. I just love your posts. I’m in tears thinking about what you’re saying.

Michael Durk

We don’t have to turn back the clock, just compare ourselves with Norway. A resource rich country that made a decision 20 or so years ago that the wealth of the country was for the people of the country. Norway now owns about 3 to 4% of all the shares in the whole world, all paying dividends to the Norwegian government and this wealth poor is used for the good of the Norwegian people. We have been fooled, hoodwinked, robbed.

Our water meter friend could maybe look at fifo but our children and grandchildren are screwed. ￼

Pamela Tucker

One of the saddest talks Michael .

Please get your family to move to the country .

Maybe she would learn to love it

Petra Klotz

Dare i say it?!! Big pharma run this country and sooo many others! they want us sick!! The politicians are run by them! they get a cut of their earnings! it’s them and all the billionaires that are a part of it! well fuck them! I feel for this man! It’s been this way for far too long now! I was homeless for 2 months..and sadly this is a common occurrence now! Hard working beautiful souls can’t even get a house to live in! it’s a disgrace that we’re here! Time for a revolution!!

Barry Lane

Its the sad reality we find ourselves in. We are vulnerable. We speak of mass non compliance to digital ID and digital money. But look how quickly than can fuck all our lives just with a fuel crisis (real or not).

If this fuel issue becomes a prolonged process, the inflation will hit every single aspect of our lives.

Its infuriating because we know its all intentional. But I have no idea how we resolve it through this corrupted political system

Makedonka Brckova

Everything what is happening in Australia it’s because we the people are allowing it, there nothing to talk about it anymore. For the last 5-6 years we talk the same, the complaints are the same, the comments are the same.

We need to change something, wake up from the hypnosis , they are keeping us busy with all this news they throw at us, while government is throwing agendas at us without the people noticing it ￼

Debra Bonnici

My father was a rigger bought up six children housed clothed and fed plus owned his car sometimes two. When Mum was with us before they divorced she was a house wife. we all had a great life. the seventies to early nineties was family oriantated and neighborhoods were great communities.