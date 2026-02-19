There came a manly knock on Florence, the freedom bus’s door. We were in Penong, the last little hamlet on the east side of the Nullarbor highway. The next town heading west, according to the sign, was over 1000 kilometres away.

Despite it being February, the day was mild, with the slightest promise of rain staining the breeze like cordial. There before me stood a tall, scruffy white heterosexual man.

“Mr Michael Gray Griffith.” He smiled like I was his long-lost brother. As he firmly shook my hand, I noticed his large, calloused hand was impregnated with the same dust that had claimed his skin, his wild hair, and his long-worn, loosely hanging clothes. Only his eyes were clean, and they made it clear quickly that they spoke their own language. At first they were excited to see me, but then an old worry—a deep concern, their landlord—walked back in.

“Oh man, you’re still doing it. Kudos, man. Me, I’m going to ground. It’s over, mate. It’s over.”

A road train growled through town—a pissed-off dinosaur trapped in its throat—and after he watched it pass, he told the view,

“And you can’t reach anyone. I mean, I’ve tried, or I did try. But it’s no use. They can’t see it. But why can’t they see it? Because it’s here. It’s not coming—it’s here now.”

“It’s behind us,” I said.

“Yes, yes, that’s right,” he said. “That’s so right.”

“Lately,” I said, “I’ve been telling people that—we’re the first generation to experience a time where our future is behind us.”

“That’s right too,” he said. “It is.” And it was like he was astonished that he had found someone else who could hear him. “They’re killing us,” he said. “From the sky, pesticides in the food, the jabs, and economically—economically we are fucked, mate. Fucked!”

Then I told him how last night I’d aired a video of robot soldiers in China shooting machine guns as they all ran through an obstacle course. They were shooting at distant targets, and while they didn’t show us how accurate they are, we took a guess. He was still shaking his head to this.

“We’re replacing ourselves. What species does that? It doesn’t make any sense. And it’s too late. They can’t stop it now. Even if they wanted too.”

“It’s like a dodo event,” I said. And he wholeheartedly, but somberly, agreed.

“And where are the thugs?” he asked. “I used to hang out with them. Big guys. Never took any shit. Bullies really, you know. Bullies. But not anymore—they’ve changed. They’re just… different.” He laughed. “And they cast me out. And I’m still out… Now it’s just me. Me and the dogs.”

He paused now and distantly perused the images on the side of our bus: portraits of brave people we’d interviewed.

He involuntarily emanated a great warmth. He was the kind of Alpha male that most souls would gravitate to. Everything about him—from his comfort with his height, to his ability to seriously listen to a much smaller man—was disarming. Yet here he was, taking a shopping trip from where he was hiding out on the edge of one of Australia’s deserts.

But you can’t hide,” he said. “I mean, I’m living out here, and I am isolated. I am as isolated as you can get, mate. But they know where I am. If they ever want me, they’ll just come and get me. Simple as that. Crazy. Huh, just fucking crazy.”

He left after this, but I would briefly meet him again in the pub’s bottle shop. But I wondered, as I walked to the pub, whether he was right.

A few years previously I’d interviewed Tabita, a Romania-born Australian who recorded a riveting interview where she warned us how the price of inaction would be total control and death. Many people asked me to do a follow-up interview. But once I got hold of Tabita, she told me it was too late and urged me to stop what I was doing and go to ground. Become invisible, or something, she said.

I also saw that one of the men who has been working on AI—quite high up—had just resigned, and in his leaving tweet he claimed that humans were in peril and that he was going to try to become ‘invisible.’

In the bar he bought two cartons of beer, which, in order to complete the sale, he had to have his licence scanned by the barman.

“See,” he grinned. “They know.”

It’s February 2026 and Kelli and I are heading across the Nullarbor to WA.

A long drive through remote arid country, a country crossed and recrossed by road trains and the grey nomads. Retirees driving expensive caravans pulled by equally expensive four-wheel-drives, and they will stop to photograph every painted silo, as though they know that somewhere in the future there will be a peaceful and abundant time, a human time, where their contented and grown children and their grandchildren will take the time to look at them.

The last view I had of him was of his dust-covered car racing off with two dogs in the back, one head out of each window.

Did he have a caravan out there, or some hut he’d found or built? There were caves around here, I’d heard, so maybe he was hiding out in a cave. Coming to town once or twice a week to replenish his provisions. A remote hideout from where, if he was lucky, this history that he believed was currently rounding us all up would overlook him.

And then, as I was thinking this, I watched as the car and the dogs’ heads vanished, as the car park’s dust lifted up and then swallowed them in its cloud.

Michael Gray Griffith

Penong. SA 19/02/26