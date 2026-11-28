A beloved story that celebrates beauty of Masculinity and mateship.





If you would like a copy that was personally signed to your young man or yourself, then order that here

https://cafelockedout.com/.../my-brother-my-brother-my.../



Or if you wish you can order and un-signed copy from Amazon here.

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/0646754661



My name is Michael Gray Griffith. I am the producer and one of the hosts of the podcast Café Locked Out, I am also a playwright.

The last play I wrote and staged was for young men.





It was called My Brother, My Brother, My Brother and it was a drama/adventure thriller where three boys find themselves in a life and death situation where the only thing that can save them is their masculinity and mateship.



When I put a call out for actors to audition, we were in Melbourne. To my surprise, we had one young man contact us because, after reading it, he wanted to fly back from Canada to audition, and another actor flew in from Adelaide.



Young male actors loved it. And if you’d like to hear their audio version of the play, the link is here.



But even though we had great reviews, engaged audiences and passionate actors, now no theatre will touch it because I believe it portrays men and masculinity and mateship in a positive and heroic light.



I wanted to create young male characters that actors would love to play, and that young men may want’ to be like.



So, if you want to buck the trend which states that our young men don’t read books, why not find out if that is only because very few writers have written something for young men that young men would want to read.



Michael Gray Griffith