In the eighties, lots of mothers didn’t vaccinate their children. It wasn’t an issue. It wasn’t even worthy of a conversation. It was a confusing time. Who was good? Who was bad?

Then came Covid and that all changed. The rules were simplified. Good people vaccinated themselves and their children, and they shamed those who refused to take it.

It all started with No Jab, No Play, a brilliant policy designed to encourage parents to vaccinate their children. Due to the cost of living and the size of their mortgages, both parents had to work, which meant the children had to go into daycare, which meant they had to be vaccinated.

But that was okay, for vaccines were miraculous inventions that had been rigorously tested, and they saved millions of lives, which was why good people vaccinated their children.

There were a few minor issues—autism, eczema, and various other chronic diseases—and while some children did have reactions to the jabs, overall, the benefits overshadowed the risk. For measles used to kill, well . . . google it.

But what was also good was that, thanks to the profits that came from vaccinating everyone, Big Pharma could work on creating better vaccines, which they could now produce in record time. Miraculous achievements to help keep an army of good people healthy.

But the bad people had outrageous claims. They argued that those children, who died of measles may have been chosen by nature to fall, whereas those who caught it and recovered—which was the vast majority—were not only stronger for it but also free from autism. A fact, that a bad person might also point out, has been proven by the health of the Amish, who do not vaccinate their children.

Bad people might even suggest that the marketing teams for Big Pharma realized that, above the welfare of their own children and above the quality of their own health, many people craved the status of being seen as a good person. A craving they embraced as a way to sell their product.

A marketing plan that was so successful, that when Brad Hazzard suggested a mass vaccination of children in a Sydney arena, the parents of twenty-five thousand children delivered their wards to the vaccinators and left them to it.

Now, the bad people claim, that some children died and that many others were injured, and that this was covered up by the mainstream media and never spoken about by Brad Hazzard, which was the good thing to do, for the parents of those children who allegedly died and were injured had sacrificed enough on the altar of good.

But the bad people wouldn’t back off. In their hunt for the truth, which, to them, was the belief that the jabs were not only bad for people but that those behind the marketing campaign knew they were bad.

This is ridiculous.

For this to have occurred, good people in charge of the rollout would have had to wilfully be doing bad things—worse than bad. They would have had to secretly agree to commit evil by pushing a dangerous gene therapy into the veins of their brothers and sisters and the children of their brothers and sisters.

Then, they would have had to join the fight to actively discredit anyone who claimed that the great spike in myocarditis, Bell’s palsy, strokes, blood clots, turbo cancers, and more, including sudden death (the numbers of which we have never seen before the jabs) could be attributed to the jabs.

To keep this lie quiet, good people would have had to gag doctors and nurses, preventing them, for the good of all, from publicly stating what they had seen and were seeing with their own eyes.

Then, to make sure that they got the needle into as many arms as possible, these good people would have had to find a way to convince their brothers and sisters—who wanted to be good but were surrounded by a concerning amount of unexplained deaths and vaccine injuries—that if they didn’t take it, then they wouldn’t be allowed to work. Meaning they could lose their nice house, the one they were paying off.

And worse than that—imagine what all the other good people would think of them then.

And how would these good people, now a little confused, get another job if they hadn’t done the right thing, the good thing?

No. These good people had worked too long and too hard, and their distant, good dreams were too good to lose. So the solution was easy. Just roll up your sleeve and be a good person.

Then roll up your child’s sleeve.

Finally, the role of the good person was to ostracize the bad people—the people this crisis had uncovered.

We thought they were good people, but when push came to shove, they suddenly said no.

So for this, we had to make them pay.

The punishment was remaining silent as they were sacked from their jobs.

It was calling them on the phone, to politely tell them that they couldn’t come to the wedding, the funeral, to Christmas, to work and they couldn’t see or hug their new grandchild.

If we did this, and we did, then eventually, these weak bad people would roll up their sleeves and join us.

At least, that was the theory.

Turns out these bad people are stubborn as hell. It also turned out that they have the luck of the devil. For they aren’t dying, like we told them they would. They aren’t getting sick, like we are.

And most of them have new lives now and deeper relationships with other bad people, where they talk about everything.

Not like us good people, who politely keep all that truly matters to ourselves. Like the fact that we’ve never felt the same since the jabs.

Or that our son can no longer play footy, thanks to myocarditis that his doctor tells him is mild and will go away.

Which I’m sure it will.

It should.

For my son, my beautiful son who, when his heart worked so well he never gave it a thought, had so many dreams . . . Is a good person.