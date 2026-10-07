Cafe Locked Out

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A HUGE win for Australia Day - Edna (90) John (almost there too) took on the council

The Cardi Girls, part of the Defiant Cafe, Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith

Well known Dinky-di Aussies, Edna (90) and John (Almost 90) were informed that their local council, had decided not to celebrate Australia Day, and all without community consultation!

John and Edna were not standing for that, and decided to take them on . . . And they WON!

This is a good news story

The Cardi-Girls podcast - in The Defiant Cafe - Cafe Locked Out.

Check out our substack alternative here - no digital identity required - old school handshake and your word, is what we value https://cafelockedout.com/articles/

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