MY PLACE BAYSIDE SPEECH 14/08/24

Free speech is a weapon to stave off tyranny. Conversely, hate speech is a weapon designed to destroy free speech and enslave you under the pretense of protection.

I had a friend, a social worker with twelve years of experience, who posted on a Facebook page she managed under a pseudonym, the vile lie that only women can give birth. She was reported by someone and subsequently fired. The reason for her harsh dismissal was to deter anyone else at her company from challenging the new narrative that men can give birth.

If you are pretending to believe something you know is not true, just to keep your job, your friends, or whatever else, you are willingly choosing to live under tyranny. Your warden isn’t the HR department or Facebook censors; it’s fear. Fear is ultimately not a giver but a taker, seeking to make you surrender your greatest asset: yourself.

You are being groomed to be meek. They want you to realize, to your own shame, that you have willingly given up your liberty. The only solace is knowing that many around you are propagating the same lies for the same reasons, thus paying the same price. Tragically, the true losers will be our children, who will look to us for guidance and learn through observation that lying is the only way to prosper.

Can men give birth? No. Should men be allowed to participate in women’s sports? No. Did the jabs work? Are we still a democracy?

I watched a documentary on Stalin, who inflicted a reign of terror upon his people. Every night, he signed off on quotas for people to be killed or imprisoned. The lists were indiscriminate. He’d instruct: "Today, take 1,000 people from Ballarat. Execute 500 and send the rest to the gulags." Did the people unite to defend themselves against this terror? No. The most chilling moment of the documentary was when it was revealed that despite the appalling crimes, people in the city continued with their lives as if nothing was wrong, hiding their pain and fear behind a mask of apathy.

Every day, I hear of people dropping dead—grandparents, parents, friends, kids. Were these the ones chosen to be executed? Or do I meet others who have been incapacitated by the jabs, struggling to find doctors or even family who will acknowledge their plight? Instead, they are left alone with medical bills to cope. Are these the ones sent to the gulags?

Lies are rampant, and our brothers and sisters, who are not as brave as you, are so confused that they perceive the truth as dangerous. Since truth equals freedom, they have become frightened of it, justifying their cowardice with statements like, "We were never free." They are so scared of the truth that they have willingly betrayed their loved ones to be seen as good, decent, lying citizens.

Ironically, if you believe a man can give birth and are passionate enough to debate it on social media, that is free speech. But when you threaten people’s jobs, social status, or cancel them to force others to propagate your beliefs, that is not free speech—it’s hate speech and tyranny.

Telling a few lies or staying silent while lies trample over your rights might seem wise in the short term, but in the medium to long term, you are committing slow euthanasia. Your body might still exist, but your soul will scream as it suffocates behind a polite smile.

We met a woman from Hong Kong who saw "Free Speech Defense" on the side of a bus and asked if she could share her story. She had left Singapore for Hong Kong seeking freedom but now found herself silenced by the new regime. She told me that the price of her silence was an internal fading. When I asked if she wanted me to share her story despite potential trouble from China, she said, "Post it. I’m already dying."

There is a mathematical equation for lies upon lies: it equals loss. You will remain lost and powerless until your inner pain surpasses your external fear of repercussions. At that moment, you will use your inner compass, the one you were born with, to navigate through the gray towards true north, towards the light of truth and freedom.

But here is another truth: many people do not want liberty. They want stuff, status, comfort, and power. If lying will get them these things, they will freely choose to be modern-day slaves. The latest lie is that digital ID will be voluntary. Tragically, even if we collect and share videos of politicians claiming it will always be voluntary, few will care when it becomes impossible to function without a digital ID, because they knew from the start it was a lie.

We know it’s not Canberra that wants this; it’s the corporations, banks, and those above them. But they are not our enslavers; our compliant brothers and sisters are. The most chilling part of the Stalin documentary was a film of a child reporting his father, an act that would see his father jailed or killed. The crowd celebrated the child's courage, but I couldn’t help but think of how similar this is to urging people to report their own to authorities.

Now, we are mocked, as they display their power by disrespecting Jesus at the Olympics' opening ceremony, beating women, and praising abusers. We are all being taken somewhere, and many are heading there voluntarily, silenced by fear, to a place where humanity struggles to flourish. But they have one problem: you.

Awakenings. Division isn’t a problem; it’s a weapon. We are like a brush fire, hard to control. If we had one leader, they’d be easily corrupted or killed, and soon we’d run out of leaders. We’ve never been here before, and we are all finding our way through darkness to a better place. Let’s have various groups throwing ideas against the wall and benefit from those that stick.

We are not divided; we are conscripts in a great army of light. An army with no visible leader, generals, or medals, but we are powerful and rising. It starts with doctors and scientists sharing their thoughts, spreading globally through major podcasters, then shared again by others, reaching down to a grandmother placing light in a café or a young man in Perth highlighting the rise of myocarditis in young men.

We are an army fighting with and for the love of humanity, using beauty and truth against fear and lies. You can join our army with one simple word: No. But before we move forward, we need to address a problem: What is freedom, and what will our victory look like? Understanding these will give our paths a destination.

We are resilient and entrepreneurial. If we visualize what victory is, articulate a destination, our focus will narrow, and we will become an unstoppable force for good. I don’t have these answers yet; they need to be discussed rigorously.

Even if you don’t feel it, you are an essential part of the most important movement in human history. Relish in that. Celebrate it. You have the chance to ensure the future’s foundation is built on the best of humanity: love, faith, fairness, integrity, honesty, and health. A world where our most valued assets are our children, and technology serves us.

So, don’t stop. If your current path turns out to be a dead end, shrug it off and explore another. As Dr. Bruce Paix, a war historian, said, this is an asymmetrical war, and the side that refuses to quit will be the side that wins.

So, are you intending to quit?

Michael Gray Griffith