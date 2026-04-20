A Message for us all from a Successful Farmer. Andrew Beale

Andrew Beale built an impressive empire from one paddock nestled in the fringes of Colac, in WA.

Not only that, but he has being working hard to reignite his long dead hamlet called Cororooke.

But now the great petrol Crisis of 2026 has hit.

So we want to know how he believes it will affect, not only his farm, but all the farms in his area and further.

Joining us will be Dr Paul Oosterhuis.

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