A Myth or the True Black Ghost of the Bush

In these last few years, truths have become lies and lies have become truths, so with so many people claiming to have seen the mysterious black panthers, are we close to discovering this truth.

Join Rambo as he shares his stories and sightings, and plans to prove that these great cats are real.

I’m Greg Bailey AKA Rambo, after leaving the army in the early 80’s I encountered 2 black leopards at my favourite fishing spot in the Southern Highlands.

Those encounters fuelled my desire to delve into the mystery of big cats in Australia.

After speaking to many people about their own encounters, spending hundreds of hours out in the bush and escarpments trying to capture footage of my elusive mate, a passion and dream over forty years has come alive creating our business, Panthers Downunder.

We now have a large group of crewmembers covering 4 states, friends that believe in all that we do which is fantastic.

Our main aim is to achieve solid evidence that big cats roam Australia’s bushland, black leopards, black jaguars and mountain lion “cougars” I have been fortunate enough to witness 7 of these cats over the 40 year period.

We have manufactured a large panther trailer mounted trap to set up on properties where stock have been reported taken.

It’s a passion that fuels my fire and I won’t stop until I get the undeniable evidence to help people realise and be aware that these cats are out there.

Six years on, we’re still here — and reaching between five and six million people a month. That number isn’t just interviews. It includes the rants, the posts, the conversations, and everything else that happens in this space.

https://cafelockedout.com/

In a purely commercial sense, the smart move would be to lock everything behind a paywall. Why do all this work and give it away for free?

Because we’re not a normal podcast. We’re closer to an online community — and a lot of people in this community are doing it really hard. Some of us are living in tents.

We simply can’t, in good conscience, cut those people off because they can’t afford a subscription.

So instead of going fully paid, we want to say this:

To everyone who already supports the work — thank you. You are the only reason we’re still able to keep going.

And if you regularly take something from what we put out, and you can comfortably afford to chip in, we’d be genuinely grateful if you did.

Your support doesn’t just keep the lights on. It keeps this space open for the people who need it most.

Thank you for being here.

Kelli and Michael

Cafe Locked Out

https://cafelockedout.com/donate/