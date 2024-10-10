My Name is Rohana Hayes, I am a theatre producer/actor.

Several years ago, Michael Griffith handed me a play, then called Suicide Row. Before looking at it I told him I was not interested because a play not only about suicide but predominantly about mature males, would be too hard to market.

He agreed but still urged me to read it, which I did.

As soon as I’d finished reading the last-line I told him, we must put this on.

The play is not only a beautiful work of theatrical art but is in the running to be one of Australia’s most important plays.

In over 80 performances the play has never ceased to wow audiences and has many professionals in the suicide prevention world calling it a revolution in suicide prevention. A claim also made by the Australian Army’s head psychologist.

I am reaching out to you, to see if you would be open to meet with me to discuss the merits of the play as a proven tool for getting men to talk.

Bio of Marooned

Instead, just a few well-worn benches and three other strangers who have all made the same choice. I think, as time passed, the gravity of your choice would sink in. But now what? You’re stuck in a room with strangers and nothing is happening. I think as even more time slowly passed, this growing regret would become the real nightmare. Without ever preaching, the play Marooned uses the ancient art of storytelling and actors, to let you take that journey, without leaving this life. This is why many believe it works. These strangers are only known by numbers, their statisic. This is to gently show that behind every number there is a person. It’s also remarkably funny. But how can that be? The answer is simple. It has humans in it, and humans put together for long enough find things to laugh about, because laughter, I believe too, is a tonic, gifted to us by God or the Gods to help us cope. Life is a complex miraculous gift, and Marooned tries to remind us of that. "Is it only last week Australian of the Year Grace Tame told us, “History, lived experience, the whole truth, unsanitised and unedited, is our greatest learning resource. It is what informs social and structural change”? Marooned is a play that fulfils this urgent purpose, using communal story-telling, aka theatre, to confront Australia’s epidemic of life-threatening despair, shame and grief. It does so with humour and compassion and honesty. It needs to be seen." ~Harriet Cunningham The Sydney Morning Herald History · Briefly toured Australian barracks in Sydney and Melbourne, Private invitation to Canberra to perform to the Chief of Army and VIPs. with plans to visit all barracks Australia wide but this was stalled by COVID-19. The Army head psychologist was sent to see it in Melbourne and said that the play was a revolution in suicide prevention. · Staged over 80 times. And whilst we have had some pockets of funding, most of these shows have been supported by paying audiences. · Many country towns calling for it. · We have received full house standing ovations. · Because it has a minimal set, it is easy to stage and travel. · Many audience members have seen it multiple times. · Purchased by several towns, with some presenting it as a free event to their community. · Used by 10 Windsor Walk CIC, a UK-based not-for-profit community of mental health experts, as a training tool for psychiatrists, psychologists, and mental health nurses. · In 2022 The Institute of Psychoanalysis staged an event. In collaboration with the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Maudsley Biomedical Research Centre, The South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, and Ten Windsor Walk, where a filmed reading of Marooned was presented. · The actors were, Laurence Belcher, Niamh Cusack, Robert Glenister, Nigel Lindsay. · The screening of the play was followed by a discussion with. · Dr Rachel Gibbons, Dr Gearóid Fitzgerald, Dr Shubulade Smith CBE & Prof David Mosse and was chaired by Dr Kate Pugh and Dr Rachel Gibbons. · And supported by Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, and Ten Windsor Walk. · · Invited to perform a season at one of the Melbourne Theatre Company stages. · Received a glowing review from the Sydney Morning Herald. · Featured in numerous other media outlets and personal reviews. Some More Reviews “Marooned is undoubtedly the finest piece of theatre I’ve seen in many years. It had me in tears and belly laughing. Beautifully written and expertly performed. Stunningly good.” ~Megan Watts. “This is an important play,” ~Alan Hopgood. “While I can see the influences of Harold Pinter, this is not Pinter. This is an original voice” ~Bruce Beresford I laughed, I cried, I felt. It’s raw and extremely real. The actors are beyond amazing, the writing is phenomenal. It was an occasional shifting of bodies that brought you back to the reality that reminded you that this was a play. ~Natalie Powel I think it’s fair to say that any play that holds your attention for 90 minutes is something special. Having been in the audience, I can tell you this is that play. Miss it at your peril. ~Simon Walters Thoroughly enjoyed this yesterday. If you get the chance recommended very highly. Funny, touching and poignant. Great performances by all involved. ~Brian Molony It’s refreshing honest and raw – yet uplifting. I don’t think I’ve seen anything like this on the topic of suicide. Fantastic script and performances. ~Marie Budimir Brilliant is all I can say. It’s a story that needs to be told and everyone needs to see it. ~Charlie Heylar A fantastic play dealing with “Life issues”. Entertaining, funny, sad, and thoughtful. Not to be missed! ~Damien Mecoles What an absolutely brilliant show. Fantastic actors, superbly written. The cast, writer and everyone associated with Marooned thoroughly deserved their standing ovation and extended applause. A great theatre experience. ~Jeffrey Byrant Jones Cannot say how much I enjoyed it. Beautifully written. Brilliantly acted. I laughed, I cried and I pondered. A truly wonderful piece of work. ~Deb Mitchell “This is A really important play” ~Elise Anderson “A superb play. The Script is absolutely amazing.” ~Maria O’Sullivan Marooned, a play about suicide, but I’m absolutely blown away about how it was dealt with in this amazing production. I laughed, (quite unexpectedly) I cried and looked at life in a completely different way afterwards. ~Mick O’Conner It’s a must go see play (if I get a chance I will be back again to see it). A beautiful but yet brilliant truthful performance about a taboo subject. ~Melissa OHanlon-Karsai Emotionally moving and extremely thought provoking. ~Rhett May Riveting the entire way through, with complex twists and turns that are entirely relatable to the audience. This is several stories on a trajectory no one can predict. This play has successfully tackled the enormity of a major societal issue inadequately addressed in many mediums. Bravo! ~Sandee Allen Cannot wait to see the show again as you tour around for the Defence. I appreciate all your amazing talent and engaging so many to discuss such an important topic. ~Kylie Graham After 40 odd years in theatre I think this work was one of the best crafted and performed pieces that “Genuinely touches your soul. I will never forget it!” ~Wayne Cahill See Less Adored this show for a 4 person one scene 90 minute journey I lost all measure of time and got utterly invested in the characters. It was raw it brought me to tears and it was immaculately written and executed on stage. Thankyou for the gift of this show to open dialogue about the stigma of suicide and mental health issues. The character 1620 was almost an autobiographical out of body experience with the similarities...an important difficult topic to take on but you nailed it. ~Glenn Hampson

