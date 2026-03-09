A thank you for all our birthday wishes.

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript632A thank you for all our birthday wishes.Cafe Locked OutMichael Gray GriffithMar 09, 2026632ShareTranscriptI'd like to thank everyone for a wonderful day. The messages of love and support made my transition over the mountain effortless.Especially to Simon O'Rourke for letting us use his house.And of course Kelli S.Michael Gray GriffithDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCafe’s Locked Out Mailing List Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeMichael Gray GriffithRecent EpisodesDr Phillip Altman and Dr Paul Oosterhuis are in the CafeMar 5 • Michael Gray Griffith The 3rd Assistant Director who reached a scene he couldn't direct.Mar 4 • Michael Gray GriffithWTF LIVE 136 - Kay talks about her link with Des and how she was raided by policeMar 4 • Michael Gray GriffithGeorge Kesic and Michael have a chat about the worldMar 4 • Michael Gray GriffithWhy Would We Travel the Road To Iran?Mar 3 • Michael Gray GriffithLiz Gunn and the FOI NZ document which proves that they knewMar 2 • Michael Gray GriffithAlison Bevege: From Whooping Coughs to Red and Green Alliance.Mar 2 • Michael Gray Griffith