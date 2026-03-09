Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

A thank you for all our birthday wishes.

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Mar 09, 2026

I'd like to thank everyone for a wonderful day. The messages of love and support made my transition over the mountain effortless.

Especially to Simon O'Rourke for letting us use his house.
And of course Kelli S.

Michael Gray Griffith

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cafe Locked Down · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture