Adrian, from a natural Carer to a passionate Liberator

A recording from Michael Gray Griffith's live video
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Nov 23, 2025

Adrian is a perfect example of how so many people—especially men—who stood their ground on the jabs and then actively joined the resistance have come out stronger.
They now carry real worth, clear purpose, and a quiet, humble pride that comes from refusing to bend to bullies.Instead of gloating with “I told you so” to those who got injured, Adrian has kept reaching out, patiently planting seeds, as they say—seeds of liberty and hope.

