Andreas
12h

""“There are current and emerging groups who are eroding our country’s social fabric by advocating hatred, fear, and humiliation, and the AFP is putting them on notice,” Commissioner Barrett said.""

Yes, they are located in a very specific building in Canberra. And in the other capital cities.

We have population replacement levels of immigration. As national policy. Whether it is the pursuit of 'dumb-growth' at all costs, to burnish the economic creds (as if it doesn't actually make us all poorer), suicidal empathy from dysfunctional man/woman-children in positions far above their ability, or whether it is in fact directed - as the UN guide on population replacement instructs, matters not.

No entity doing that is our friend.

It is the action of traitors. Even before you consider the nature of those immigrants.

To have these people gaslight us, to portray that the totally natural reaction to such an attack is somehow wrong or unhealthy is next level.

I am thinking of that Nazi skit scene. "Are we the baddies?"

There is no question, we actually lost that war, and the real enemy won the globe.

We are the USSR/PRC/DDR, just without the military parades. But with surveillance they could have never dreamt of. For our own people. Run by these retards.

Same Monster, different decade. Always supported by useful idiots. Just like during the Plandemic.

Peace.

Dollyboy
12h

My shopping bill radicalised me.

