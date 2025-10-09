The AFP has set up new National Security Investigations (NSI) teams to target groups and individuals causing high levels of harm to Australia’s social cohesion, including the targeting of federal parliamentarians.

The NSI teams began operations in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra in September as part of the AFP’s well-established Counter Terrorism and Special Investigations Command.

The remit for the new teams is to target those attempting to damage social cohesion through a four-pronged strategy centred on national coordination, policy development, legislation and police operational actions.

The NSI teams will work closely with state and territory police to provide a nationally coordinated, consistent and intelligence-led response to security threats, and ensure all law enforcement and national security partners have the information needed to deliver the most effective and disruptive policing response.

Many groups of concern are dispersed across Australia and, in some cases, connected to international groups of concern. The AFP will attack these groups on a global level through operations, capabilities and relationships with the international law enforcement intelligence community – including the Five Eyes Law Enforcement Group – to gain valuable insights which can inform responses to criminal activities impacting our communities.

Recognising these groups plan their acts and radicalise others online, the AFP will work with trusted partners to innovate and adopt new technologies to detect violent extremist material and decode criminal language used in attempts to avoid detection.

The AFP will use its unique capabilities and legislation, including electronic surveillance powers, to enable the collection of intelligence that relates to criminal networks operating online.

Commissioner Krissy Barrett said the AFP had a responsibility to investigate Commonwealth crimes which have national security consequences and foster an environment for violent extremism or terrorism.

“There are current and emerging groups who are eroding our country’s social fabric by advocating hatred, fear, and humiliation, and the AFP is putting them on notice,” Commissioner Barrett said.

“Some of these groups have already engaged in vandalism, destruction of property and the targeting of businesses based on race or religion.

“While many of these crimes may not meet the threshold of terrorism, the AFP has identified concerning behaviours which could escalate to politically-motivated violence or hate crimes, which seriously put the Australian community at risk.

“By collaborating with ASIO and our state and territory police partners, our coordinated disruption activities will be informed by intelligence and targeted at those inciting or preparing to commit violent acts.

“There is no place for hate or violence in our communities and the AFP will defend and protect Australia and Australia’s future from these threats.”

Anyone with information about possible threats to the community should come forward, no matter how small or insignificant you think the information may be.

