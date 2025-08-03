After being Vaccinated, my Son required at Heart Transplant.

I am a 56 yr old radiographer (30yrs). My wife and I have been married for 30yrs. We have 3 children – currently 22yrs ( boy), 24yrs (girl), 26yrs (Rhys). We are an active, healthy family – the children have all played competitive sport through childhood. The children prior to Rhys’ cardiac arrest had no chronic illness.

Rhys was playing touch footy 2 nights per week, tennis fixtures, Pennant golf for years prior to his arrest.

Rhys had 2 Pfizer Comirnaty (Sept and Oct 2021) – 3 weeks apart as per TGA recommendation. This recommendation for dosage interval was changed to 8-12 weeks apart at about the time of Rhys’ arrest in March 2022. This is, apparently, despite the message that there were no significant safety signals of note. I do wonder what effect changing the dosage interval had on efficacy of the product. Interesting question, considering “the science is settled” and we were constantly told the product was “safe and effective” and we should just comply.

Within a week, Rhys was feeling fatigued, experiencing night sweats, and a noticeable exertional dyspnoea (shortness of breath) and feeling of “being unfit”. Without any serious warnings at the time to be vigilant with respect to these symptoms, Rhys continued working and playing his sport.

Rhys,12 hours after heart transplant

On the night of March 15, 2022 Rhys suffered a cardiac arrest whilst playing touch footy. Fortunately, Tim and Dan provided immediate (and effective) basic life support in the form of CPR and external defibrillation. Rhys was taken to hospital, still unconscious after approximately 60mins of automated CPR and 10 defibrillations (shocks). My wife and I attended the hospital to be told Rhys hadn’t been resuscitated. 5 mins later, the emergency staff started Rhys’ heart and stabilised him. He spent 3 weeks in ICU and CCU, an Implantable Cardioverter Defribillator (ICD) was inserted. Rhys returned home with heart failure. His heart was irreparably damaged due to scarring of his myocardium (heart muscle), causing arrthymia and disturbance to normal electrical activity.

Rhys attempted to rehab at home and return to normal work, sport and social activities with little success. His health, both mental and physical deteriorated. He returned to hospital on numerous occasions with complications and work-up for transplantation.

In Jan 2024, we took Rhys to the beach for a holiday to try and show him some normality. It was during this period that I realised the extent of Rhys’ health crisis – he was unable to walk to the water to swim or traverse steps off the beach without assistance. A few weeks later, we admitted Rhys back to hospital with severe shortness of breath and abdominal pain. His abdomen was full of ascites (fluid) due to his heart failure. After being diagnosed with Covid and placed in an infectious diseases ward and placed on a novel anti-viral (which I questioned), Rhys was admitted to ICU and immediately put on ECMO (life support) to attempt to improve his kidney and liver function and overall health as a step toward a LVAD (Left Ventricular Assist Device) procedure (open heart) as a bridge to heart transplantation.

80 days in ICU later, multiple complications, being told twice that the medical staff were pessimistic about Rhys’ chance of survival, we were all blessed that Rhys received a heart transplant to survive.

The emotional and physical toll on the whole (extended) family cannot be described in words.

Rhys would not be alive if not for the skill of his medical team.

After more rehab in hospital, Rhys returned home and remains at home, attempting to regain both physical and mental strength. His life (and life passage and life expectancy) has been changed forever. He is doing relatively well.

About the medical professions’ reluctance to discuss causation, vaccine requirements for transplantation, use of novel anti-virals, medical professional regulatory requirements and professional reprisal for non-compliance, TGA failure to investigate and act upon serious adverse events, TGA funding (approx. 95% by the industry they regulate), our (now closed) onerous Federal Compensation Scheme for vaccine adverse events which has shelled out 80 million dollars to approx. 400 injured Australians, our DAEN showing approx.. 130,000 adverse events by April 2021 and currently over 1000 deaths reported (on a safety surveillance system purported to be conservatively 30x under-reported), reluctance of our mainstream media and the majority of federal politicians to report this tragedy, the reluctance of the Prime Minister to follow through with his Royal Commission on the country’s Covid response, censorship of anyone questioning the prevailing narrative, the legal ruling that the Australian Government has an “indeterminate duty of care” during hearings of the Covid Class Action, which represents over 2000 Australians who believe they have been injured and ignored and are entitled to a fair hearing, and fair justice…….. well, we may have to wait.

Oh.. I forgot. I have a relationship with the pathologist who performed Rhys’ pathological assessment/biopsy on his explanted heart. He very kindly has assured me that the heart will be preserved for future assessment if and when that is required. The pathology has shown no anatomical anomalies but significant inflammatory infiltrates. VSRF ( Steve Kirsch) have also so graciously offered logistical and financial support to transport Rhys’ heart to the US for Dr Ryan Cole to assess.

Thank you

