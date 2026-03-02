Alison Bevege: From Whooping Coughs to Red and Green Alliance.

With John Stapleton, Michael Gray Griffith and Special Guest Alison Bevege

Alison Bevege is something of a rarity in Australia’s ballooning independent media scene.

That is, as well as being particularly bolshie and outspoken, she worked extensively in the mainstream media; with the Northern Territory News, The Daily Mail and the establishment wire service Reuters.

Then along came Covid, and everything changed. She set up her pioneering Substack page Letters from Australia, and the rest is history.

She is particularly outspoken about “medical tyranny”, that would be the vaccine insanities ruthlessly inflicted on a gullible Australian public by a corrupted health bureaucracy, “carbon lunacy”, that would be Australia’s headlong rush to Net Zero on the back of a globalist scam called climate change. And post the Bondi massacre, Bevege hasn’t hesitated to dive into the fraught subject of mass migration and the role of Islam in today’s Australia.

In the throes of writing her own book about the Covid era, she talks about several related books:

Michael Gray Griffith’s seminal book Goodbye Road: Australia’s Broken Heartlands

Professor Robert Clancy and Dr Melissa McCann’s Covid through our Eyes:

An Australian Story of Mistakes, Mistreatment and Misinformation

Cam Wilson and Ariel Bogel’s Conspiracy Nation: Exposing the dangerous world of Australian conspiracy theories

And Victor Klemperer’s I Will Bear Witness: A Diary of the Nazi Years, 1933-1941

You can follow and or support Alison via her substack here : https://substack.com/@lettersfromaustralia

