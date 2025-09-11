An Australian Tribute to A Man Called Charlie
From the podcasts, Cafe Locked Out and Club Grubbery
RIP Charlie Kirk
Words Michael Gray Griffith
Music AI
SONG AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD HERE FOR FREE
https://bit.ly/ManCalledCharlie
Michael Gray Griffith
Song is Free to download, and perform.
© 2025 Michael Gray Griffith. All rights reserved.
℗ 2025 Michael Gray Griffith
Lyrics
It was raining last night
I could hear it dancing on the roof
I fell asleep listening to
The beauty of rain.
But when I woke you were gone.
Someone had used hate to take away,
And so the rain of last night
Is now raining in me.
I think the angels just might
Be standing up to welcome you home,
As we remain here fighting
In the trench that just grew colder.
But despite the shot,
I know you’re not dead,
Instead your leaving light
Could become new dawn.
I wonder if when,
Your mother first held you,
As the all the love you brought
Was a dawn in her eyes.
Did if she ever sensed then,
That a warrior was here,
With a tongue for a sword
And the armour of truth.
For in a darkening world
That’s being turned upside down,
You were a single man that rose
Until we could see you from here.
How many roads, must a man
Walk down, before
We call him a man,
Ask Dylan once.
Well, I’m on your road
To try and emulate you,
By constructing a signs that read
Charlie Kirk, a man, passed this way.
On his journey to
the sun who he believed,
if we faithful followed
would one day lead us home.
On his journey to
the sun who Charlie believed,
if we faithful followed,
would one day lead us home.
MGG