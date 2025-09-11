An Australian Tribute to A Man Called Charlie

From the podcasts, Cafe Locked Out and Club Grubbery

RIP Charlie Kirk

Words Michael Gray Griffith

Music AI

SONG AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD HERE FOR FREE

https://bit.ly/ManCalledCharlie

Song is Free to download, and perform.

© 2025 Michael Gray Griffith. All rights reserved.

℗ 2025 Michael Gray Griffith

Lyrics

It was raining last night

I could hear it dancing on the roof

I fell asleep listening to

The beauty of rain.

But when I woke you were gone.

Someone had used hate to take away,

And so the rain of last night

Is now raining in me.

I think the angels just might

Be standing up to welcome you home,

As we remain here fighting

In the trench that just grew colder.

But despite the shot,

I know you’re not dead,

Instead your leaving light

Could become new dawn.

I wonder if when,

Your mother first held you,

As the all the love you brought

Was a dawn in her eyes.

Did if she ever sensed then,

That a warrior was here,

With a tongue for a sword

And the armour of truth.

For in a darkening world

That’s being turned upside down,

You were a single man that rose

Until we could see you from here.

How many roads, must a man

Walk down, before

We call him a man,

Ask Dylan once.

Well, I’m on your road

To try and emulate you,

By constructing a signs that read

Charlie Kirk, a man, passed this way.

On his journey to

the sun who he believed,

if we faithful followed

would one day lead us home.

On his journey to

the sun who Charlie believed,

if we faithful followed,

would one day lead us home.

MGG