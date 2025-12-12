I’ve never been good at exclusive content. My journey started the moment I publicly declared my theatre company would not segregate audiences. So locking anything behind a paywall still feels like segregation to me.

That said, at one point Café Locked Out reached a serious financial crisis, and it was only the support of our subscribers that got us through. You are the only reason we are still on the road, doing what we do. Thank you.

Right now we’re in Lightning Ridge. You’d expect an outback town full of defiant larrikins. Instead we’re seeing the same thing we’ve seen everywhere: most people choosing silence, while a brave few come up to us, almost in tears, just because they can finally speak openly.

We feel that people are starting to realise that silence costs more than it saves. You can see it in the explosion of new podcasters—all of them hunting that one golden, elusive bullet that will finally wake everyone up. Problem is, our facts are still bouncing off their heads…

Anyone over fifty is a walking museum of a different age—no mass surveillance, no smartphones, no HR department ready to fire you for an opinion. We argued, we took the piss, we laughed, and somehow society didn’t collapse.

Silence used to hide only a few things (suicide, for instance). Now it’s a full-time prison; a poker face while their souls scream and their hearts break.

Is this why young people often tell me that so many adults seem to have lost their spark?

My own eyes were opened to this during my time in hospital. Lying in a cardiology ward for weeks, I discovered the doctors and nurses had never heard of the freedom movement, the convoy to Canberra, or any of our louder voices. The algorithm simply never let them hear our voices, and the walls of their waiting rooms are like altars to vaccines—so why would they risk losing their job by being labelled an anti-vaxxer just for questioning?

The real border guard of this silence is fear.

Lindsay, our resident Physiologist

The Government has all the money and the jobs. All we’ve been offering them is deeply concerning truths and ideology—neither of which pays the rent. Meaning, in order to keep your house, it is simply safer to remain mute and poker-faced.

But here’s the thing: we believe there is a deeper hunger growing inside of them, a craving that the system cannot and will never be able to satisfy.

They need to remain part of society and are happy to follow the rules, yet history shows us they will eventually start craving the freedom to be themselves.

To date, we’ve been unable to reach that growing hunger with more facts or outrage, but what if we could feed it by living it.

That’s what Kelli and I are attempting to do—we, and our bus, are trying to become public symbols of defiant freedom.

This picture is a protest against the nanny state who wants to keep us safe . “I neither need, nor want the Government to keep me safe. I am who I am, alive wild and free. “ ~Kelli.

Will it work? As with all the ideas our movement has tried, the only way to find out is by continuing to try.

Yesterday we crunched the numbers: 6 million+ reach in the last 28 days, no big guests, probable shadow-banning probable, yet our numbers are still growing.

Years ago I started asking everyone in the movement, “Can you define freedom?”

Nobody could—not even Nigel Farage when I cornered him at a conference.

Maybe that’s because freedom isn’t a word you can define with words.

A bird in flight defines it.

A lone rider disappearing down an open highway defines it.

What would be your symbolic visual of freedom?

Over and above our shows, Kelli and I have started displaying freedom with visuals and even songs.

Kelli and I now live and work full-time on the road.

Thanks to solar power and Starlink we can broadcast from anywhere.

Our goal is to become financially independent whilst remaining as free as possible.

And while we are making headway in this uncharted transition period through the sales of our merch, music, and the novel, your support has been vital—for we have not, and do not, receive any government support.

Everything we have done to date has been achieved via the support of you, the people.

So yes, while we still don’t do exclusive content, without your support Café Locked Out would already be a memory.

You aren’t just helping us continue to work—you are with us as we attempt to show a confused country what freedom looks, sounds, and feels like.

Bee free forever.

Michael & Kelli

The Banned Book Company, collecting and marketing the literature of the movement.

We should do the same with art and music. After five years we must begin cementing our communities identify, or we will just fade away.

This is working. https://cafelockedout.com/clo-shop/the-bbc/

Bee Free, a fresh symbol of our movement.

The Blue Banded native Bee doesn’t live in a hive, but still pollinates flowers.

Free Bee wrists bracelets. A new way to find each other in a silent crowd.

A controversial image and yet there is no gratuitous nudity. This is us defiantly showing people that not only are we in love, but we are a mature couple in love and proud of it.

Initially we weren’t intending to post it, but then we realized that we found it beautiful, and that’s the visual point.

The system seems determined to make us all feel ashamed, they celebrate trans, and other minorities and shun heterosexuals, so this was a protest against that.

Plus If it wasn’t for Covid Kelli and I would never have found each other, our union is just more proof that there is always hope.

Bee Free Wine. New and selling . Find it on cafelockedout.com

Anyhow

Regards and w wish you all a healing Christmas.

KS & MGG

Cafe Locked Out