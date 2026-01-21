Reiner Fuellmich, born in 1958 in Bremen, Germany, is a former lawyer who gained prominence as a consumer protection advocate before becoming a controversial figure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He studied law at the University of Göttingen, earning a doctorate, and spent time as an exchange student at UCLA. From 1985 to 2001, he worked as a research assistant in medical and pharmaceutical law at Göttingen University, also serving on ethics committees for university hospitals. He later held positions at Deutsche Bank, including in Japan, before founding his own law firm in 1993. Admitted to the State Bar of California in 1993, he specialized in investor protection and high-profile cases against corporations like Deutsche Bank (in mortgage matters) and contributed to aspects of the Volkswagen emissions scandal litigation. His firm was once ranked among Germany’s top 20 for investor protection.

In 2020, Fuellmich co-founded the Corona Investigative Committee (also known as the Corona Committee or Stiftung Corona Ausschuss), a non-governmental group that conducted interviews and investigations into alleged government overreach, medical malpractice, scientific fraud, and legal violations related to COVID-19 responses. He served as a prominent spokesman, promoting claims that the pandemic involved fraud, crimes against humanity, and calls for accountability akin to “Nuremberg 2.0.”

This positioned him as a key voice in alternative and skeptical circles questioning official narratives on lockdowns, vaccines, and public health measures. His activities drew both support from those opposing pandemic policies and criticism from mainstream sources, who viewed his assertions as conspiracy-oriented and detached from established evidence. In 2023, Fuellmich faced serious legal troubles. Accusations arose from former associates in the Corona Committee, alleging he embezzled funds—specifically around 700,000 euros in donations intended for the group’s work.

An arrest warrant was issued in Germany. In October 2023, while in Mexico renewing passports, he was detained (supporters describe it as an abduction or irregular extradition) and transferred to Germany, where he was arrested and placed in pretrial detention, initially in Rosdorf prison, reportedly under restrictive conditions including solitary confinement periods. His trial took place in Göttingen.

In April 2025, the Göttingen Regional Court convicted him of embezzlement and sentenced him to three years and nine months in prison. His license to practice law in Germany was revoked, and he became ineligible to practice in California as of mid-2024. Fuellmich maintains his innocence, claiming the funds were handled legitimately (e.g., as a secured loan to protect assets) and that the case stems from internal disputes and political motivation to silence his criticisms.

He has appealed the verdict, with proceedings ongoing as of late 2025 into 2026. Supporters portray him as a political prisoner persecuted for challenging authority, citing harsh detention conditions and alleging judicial bias. Critics and court findings maintain the conviction was for financial misconduct unrelated to his views.

As of January 2026, he remains incarcerated, issuing occasional statements via voice messages or proxies expressing resolve and optimism about eventual justice.

Here are some links: 🛑 VIPs from around the world calling for Reiner’s release • Free Reiner Fuellmich! English Version

🛑 THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini...

🛑 THE FREE REINER FUELLMICH COMMUNITY INTERNATIONAL 👉 On Facebook: / 17rdktgijd 👉

On X: https://x.com/FreeFuellmich?t=z16HaxH... 👉

My Substack: https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini