For the last five years, people have been constantly bullied with state-protected hate speech like Anti-Vaxxers, Far-Right Wingers, and Nazis.

These words weren’t just aimed at those who didn’t take the jab, but at those who complied.

16 year old Johnny, first march and he made the stage and spoke. Is he symbolic of the new Kirkians?



These words were a warning: step out of line and we will hit you with these words, like a verbal version of the Kapos’ batons.

I have talked to several people who were injured by the vaccines but won’t talk publicly in case they incur the wrath of these words.

But on the eleventh of September 2025 those hateful words, whose only purpose is to divide, reached the pinnacle of their power and the birth of their demise when we were all forced to watch a bullet kill Charlie Kirk.



A bullet that was meant to silence anyone willing to voice or post an opinion that questioned the government.

All of us.

Instead the opposite is happening.

Who knew that it would take a bullet, silencing a man who became famous for debating, a true advocate for discourse, to inspire so many people to rise and speak?

At the end of August the 31st march, I watched a young man waving our blue flag above his head victoriously. And with each passionate unfurling, I watched all the states socially engineered shame, that had been used to make him feel ashamed of his race, county and hetrosexuality, fall away until a young proud Australinwith his head up the sun, smiled.

Playing, Song For Charlie at his vigil in Hyde Park Sydney.



Today, as I helped lead the march, I noticed a young man chanting eloquently and directly.

He was 16, and he was pissed off that he would never be able to afford a house.

I was one of the speakers and so I offered to share my brief time on the stage with him, and not only did he agree, but he wowed those listening and had them cheering to his chants.

This was his first march, and the death of Charlie was his motivation to be here.

Online, I’ve shared the voices of other young men, some of them timid, yet all determined to speak, now Charlie has been silenced.

One young man spoke to how, for years he had had so much to say but had been keeping it in out of fear of being ridiculed and attacked by those words— but not anymore, he said.

Is this the beginning of the end of Cancel Culture?

Is this the dawn of a new day that will end censorship?

Speakers Sydney March 13 Sept 25

Are we witnessing the birth of a new movement, that in just days has spread its liberating limbs and touched the entire world?

Sadly, today I have also seen people wailing online because they have lost their jobs for publicly celebrating the death of Charlie. But while I find their behaviour abhorent and despairing, I also realised that by treating them like this, we were already betraying the work of Charlie.

Charlie was a man of discourse, so isn’t cancelling these people the social equivalent of us shooting them in the neck?

Are these new people, who are finally posting their own opinions, and these young people now marching with us, the first generation of Kirkians?

For by dying, Charlie may have answered the question:

What is a Man?

Is it Charlie?

Has Charlie, through dying, become our era’s John Wayne— a hero defending free speech?

A man for our young men to look up too?

Dr Oosterhuis ending his speech



There is a new energy in the air; I think it’s from all those who answered the question:

Is freedom of speech worth dying for?



Yes— and if you think you can silence free speech with a bullet, then you’re going to need a lot more bullets, because many of us now are Charlie Kirk… Kirkians, and we will not shut up.

Johhny leading the Charge

Michael Gray Griffith

13 Sept 2025.