Angela's Exodus & Michael's Odyssey. The People of The Australian Freedom Movement

Angela’s Exodus

Angela is staying at ‘Fort Bill’ as the guys prepare her bus for a life on the road.

In her sixties she should be frightened, for she has no foreseeable future, but she’s not.

Instead, she’s one of the liberated Orphans of Goodbye Road.

Interview with Freedom Veteran Michael Wilkinson

With so many people complying, why do these few determined people keep chipping away ?

Michael lives on the road, like us, travelling town to town ‘planting seeds’ as he calls it.

He’s lost family to the jabs, but what has he found?

Interview recorded at the rear of ‘Fort Bill’.

I’d been on the road for nearly a hundred days, interviewing people town to town, seven days a week, when in Lismore someone tried to slip a donation into my jacket pocket.

This was Kelli Stevenson.

Kelli had lost two jobs because she refused the jab.

Now she lives and works with me in Florence.

Two orphans of Goodbye Road who are now not only inseparable, but have built—and are still building—a moving home together as we continue the struggle.

This song was inspired by those of us who have found love out here.

Just because at your lowest points you can’t see a viable future doesn’t mean there isn’t one.

THE ORPHANS OF GOODBYE ROAD

