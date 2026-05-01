Are the Clues to who we are as a people, residing in the people's voice?

Recently I received an email that stated

“A pile of Facebook interviews with losers nobody remembers five minutes after they end.”

~Paul Singer

And I was grateful for it, for it made me pause and return to my various hard-drives and revisit some of these interviews.

To be honest, the only regret i have is that I don’t have a navigating system so people can search through them.

That said, our website, Cafelockedout.com, and the Novel my linked of essays, collated and edited by John Stapleton, are both int he National Archives now, forever. And Goodbye Road is now also available in your library, you just have to request it.

Finally i want to tank everyone who has been gracious or brave enough to be interviewed by me.

I have done a lot of things in my life, but this is what I, and now we, truly feel blessed to do.

Michael Gray Griffith and kelli Stevenson

This is where we are storing the current and older interviews.

it just takes a long time to transfer for them across.

https://rumble.com/c/TheCLOInterviews