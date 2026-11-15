Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

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Are we at the economic end. .. Again? Oosterhuis is in the Defiant Cafe:

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith

China’s stock market has lost trillions, apparently. Paraguay has closed most of its banks, and the banks have taken their savings and everything else, apparently. South Korea’s stock market has just collapsed, and their leader is pleading with citizens not to kill themselves because they’ve lost everything. And now AI’s bubble is bursting, apparently, and gold, silver, and Bitcoin are chasing it to the ground. So, is there any reason to PANIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!! or should we do what we always do... ignore it?

Plus, we’ll chat about all the other crap convoluting our current world.

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