Are We The BlueBees?

The Blue Bee Symbol I feel we need a fashion range, not only to identify each other and to show the world we are PROUD of our stance, but to celebrate the renaissance that is currently being born. The era of ‘She’ll be right’ is collapsing, and from its ruins, people are rising and asking questions. Why are we broke? Why does our Government seem so out of touch with the people? Why are so many people frightened to speak? For the bravest there are T-shirts with controversial prints, but how about something gentle yet powerful? The Blue Carpenter Bee is an Australian Native, but unlike other bees, it doesn’t live in a hive, nor does it blindly follow a queen. Its other trick is that it pollinates flowers through vibration. And lifting the vibration of our culture is sorely needed. So we are testing whether people would warm to the symbol of this Free Bee. The print could be used on lots of garments, including being crafted into earrings. To start this test, we are going with badges. Let me know your thoughts. Michael Gray Griffith Café Locked Out