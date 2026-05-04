Australia, how do we get rid of AHPRA? Melinda Richards, Dr Paul Oosterhuis and MGG in the Cafe

Over the last few years I have documented the cases of several doctors and numerous nurses who lost their jobs thanks to AHPRA.

AHPRA is not a part of our government, it is a national statutory authority, not a government department, that was established under the Health Practitioner Regulation National Law (enacted by states/territories) and works in partnership with National Boards. . . But they have become endlessly brutal in their attacks on any health worker who dares defy their edicts.

One of the reasons we believe this is happening is that the process is not only the punishment — it is used to control other health workers.

But why can’t we have doctors and nurses who question everything?

I was always of the belief that the majority of people rely on their doctors to tell them the truth, or at least their honest opinion of the truth.

But how can they do that — especially when it comes to vaccines — if they are compelled, under fear of being suspended, to sell a Big Pharma script?

If a medication is truly safe and effective, why does it need such draconian protections?

Tonight, Melinda Richards, Dr Paul Oosterhuis and I will start a conversation that we hope will foster real discussion and truly challenge AHPRA’s purpose.



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