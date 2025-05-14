Cafe Locked Out

Wilhelmina ashenhurst
4d

Yes , I really like that . In the Celtic philosophy , in a baby , just born , they said , was the face of god , each new human , a new possibility , which means to me , we all have god inside us with all its possibilities , to do good , do nothing, do evil, the choice is ours .

Thank you 🦋💫🌟

Kezeek's The Pathless Path
4d

Beautifully written Brother Michael. We are perfectly imperfect, but God is perfect. He doesn't get it wrong. When U consider the Source of all things knows every hair on Ur head yet has created time & space it's awesome, not fear that inspires us. The term 'fear' is actually reverence bcos we are in awe of His Creation. Yes, He gave us the ultimate freedom to choose our pathways. Many of us are on very different timelines, so we're experiencing life differently bcos of our choices.

Every day is a new beginning as we rebirth into our next phase of the new earth based on whether we choose the path of creation Or destruction.

I'm very much in creation mode now, I'm finished awakening as many souls as possible.

Now I seek to anchor heaven on earth thru creationism.

The more ppl see the positive future as a choice they need to make, they'll realise how much power they actually have on the earth to be part of this magnificent change.

Evil cannot exist in the light, only in darkness, it is very much exposed. Maybe it chooses to go underground in city hovels. Good luck as they cannot escape God's avalanche. Without us empowering evil they come to nothing, & shrivel into obscurity or face God's judgement. But we living our best lives, w/ our best future ahead of us, personally I don't care as long as their evil incarnates are not anywhere near my radar & off my frequency permanently.

