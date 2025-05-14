An avalanche covers a mountain hut.

Locked inside, two men—one religious, one an atheist—are stuck.

To survive the intense cold, they huddle together and stave off the long sleep,

they argue as to who is right, until—after days of debate—the atheist wins and kills God.

It is only then that the sun melts the snow low enough for the atheist to dig his way out.

He emerges, breathes in the joy of fresh air and liberty, and waits for the religious man.

But when he fails to emerge, the atheist crawls back down the hall and into the hut, where he finds the religious man hanging from the rafters.

This is why I’ve never seen any point in arguing religion.

In the easier times I was born into, God was an optional extra—usually exercised in moments of incarceration or illness.

But now, times have changed. And the god we were born into is detrimental to our survival.

If there is a God—and I feel there is—then he is beyond our comprehension.

And the god or gods we believe in are shaped from our fears and limited understanding.

A perfect God who knows all, and whose son Jesus will return to liberate us from those who seek to control us.

Perfect?

Perfect is a final destination. A place that doesn’t exist in a fluid universe, immersed in the current of an unstoppable river of time.

Besides, why would a god imbue us with the freedom to choose, if he had already chosen everything for us?

If every moment is preordained, then what is the use of prisons, or any punishment?

All you’re doing is torturing slaves—because there can be no sin without free will.

What if, instead, we have been created full of gifts—including a hunger for meaning—because he wants to see what we will do with them?

Will we become serial killers or saints? Will we build bridges, start wars—or both?

In fact, when you think about it, he gave us the ultimate freedom:

The freedom to kill him.

To believe he never existed.

No, it’s clear to me that while God is profound—the genius of geniuses, capable of incomprehensible miracles, each woven into reality’s impossible fabric—he is also imperfect.

And always has been.

And always will be.

And the proof of that is us.

For we are created in his image, correct?

(By the way, I refer to him as he to keep this flowing. Personally, I have no idea what God actually is.)

What I’m challenging here is not God himself—but our interpretation of God.

And the reason I’m doing this is because I know humanity is under threat.

Before us lie two paths:

One where we grow and flourish.

And one where most of us—through inaction—will become redundant, both physically and spiritually.

We are the Dodos, who—too impatient to wait for the Portuguese—have created the being that may see the majority of us slide into extinction.

And it’s not just unskilled workers in the firing line of Ai.

It’s doctors, lawyers, accountants, movie stars, and more.

There’s been discussion about a universal income.

But to believe in that, you’d have to believe that the corporations now embracing Ai—because they see it as a way to replace their human labor force with obedient, tireless slaves—are suddenly going to spend the lion’s share of their unprecedented profits supporting the very people they’ve classified as redundant.

Not just them, but their children—children born to pick up the mantle of meaningless lives, sitting on their couches, playing the latest computer games.

In China, they have driverless buses running 24/7.

They have hospitals with Ai doctors.

They have factories—as we do—where robots long ago replaced people.

Meanwhile, here, we have a growing debt that we will never pay off.

Especially if we don’t have jobs.

Which is why I return to God.

An imperfect God is an invested friend.

Not only has he given you all these freedoms—freedoms most of us take for granted or shun, because we don’t want the responsibility—but he has given us purpose.

That gnawing hunger that there must be more to life than just paying bills.

A greater purpose than trying to define your existence by some modern reinterpretation of gender.

More than social media likes.

More than fame itself.

An imperfect God is an invested friend because he does not know what will happen to you.

For despite the sunny days and storms of circumstance, he gave you freedom of choice, so you could be your own navigator. Your own explorer.

Not only that—but above and beyond the world he placed you in, he filled your soul with dangerous and magnanimous possibilities, loosely connected by your wondrously deep uncharted territory.

Believing that Jesus is returning is, for some, an excuse not to strive to defend what you know is right.

Believing that it has all been written by long-dead men is a reason not to develop your own unique relationship with God.

Believing that he wants you to fear him in order to obey is the philosophy of an institutionalised slave.

And right now—staying silent, in a time where freedom of speech is our best hope of discovering the path that will see the majority benefit, including our children—is more than an act of cowardice.

It is, at this moment in time, a sin.

Silence is a sin.

These are momentous times.

We humans—every human—are beset by great challenges.

From the lies of Big Pharma to the tsunami of Ai.

And our only saviour—or our destroyer—is us. Is you.

Take a moment. Sit back.

Feel the enormity of the communal apprehension.

What if that is God—and all the angels—sitting on the edge of their seats, wondering which path we are going to choose?

The courageous one, that will see us ascend to where he gave us all the gifts to reach—and maybe further.

Or the other one—down into the dustbin of creation, where all our hopes and dreams drown in the inexhaustible appetite of time’s indifferent current.

Pulled under by a redundant interpretation of God—one men created, and recreated, to control you.

The avalanche is here.

And to survive its hunger and its cold, we will need the warmth of each other.

But perhaps… there is a third man in the hut.

One arguing the case for a brighter future.

Like a sales rep for a dedicated and imperfect God.

~Michael Gray Griffith

15/05/25

Currumbin