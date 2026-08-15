Banned Book Company

The publishing world has changed—and is still changing.

In Australia, the prestige of being traditionally published now often signals narrative compliance more than literary quality.

The same shift has transformed music, where many of the biggest acts are fully independent. Authors who simply want to write freely frequently struggle to market their work.

Yet this reality also creates new opportunities.While we can’t yet offer bus-stop ads or a well-funded social media campaign with global reach (tempting as that sounds), we can offer something more meaningful: a genuine, personal connection with your readers through signed copies.Word of mouth and reviews remain crucial.

This page is exploring whether we can help you gain that reach.

We don’t publish or distribute your book. We simply market it alongside other titles the mainstream prefers to overlook.If you’d like to know more, get in touch:

michael@cafelockedout.com

MGG