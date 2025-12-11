Note: In order continue our work, Kelli and I have to constantly look for news way to attract funds. So here we go, Bee Free Shiraz.



In a three-way partnership with Chris Holmes (A Bee Freer) and Heathcote Wines, Café Locked Out is proud to present the world’s first Bee Free Wine.

A description of the wine is below, but our goal is twofold:



One: To offer our community more than just a bottle of wine — rather, a symbol of freedom to take to dinner parties or give as a gift. Two: To celebrate the native Blue-Banded Bee as our emblem of our identity and love of Freedom.

The Blue Banned Bee



The Blue-Banded Bee doesn’t live in a hive. It doesn’t follow a queen. Yet it still pollinates flowers. It chooses to be a vital part of society while fiercely protecting its autonomy.



A portion of every sale helps keep Café Locked Out and Florence the Freedom Bus on the road.





The wine is $29 a bottle + $15 postage and handling



Or order a case (12 bottles) and postage stays $15 (Victoria Only)

NSW: $25 for 6 bottles and $35 for 12 bottles

TAS / SA $30 for 6 bottles and $35 for 12 bottles



Bee Free Shiraz: a unique and gently powerful gift.



More info here



Or order right now, here

Regards, and thank you for all the support so far.

Michael And Kelli: Cafe Locked Out On The Road

