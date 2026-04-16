Before Covid, did The CSIRO warn the Wuhan laboratory that their biosecurity was now inadequate?



Such is the claim of Damian Ogburn, an environmental scientist who, among other things, has served on the Commonwealth Board of Biosecurity.

Now a man-made climate change sceptic, he agreed to this interview after I came across him checking out our bus.



This is the third time Max Freedom and Cafe Locked Out have collaborated in what we call ‘The Bassendean Interviews.’

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