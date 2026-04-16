Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

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Before Covid, did The CSIRO warn the Wuhan laboratory that their biosecurity was now inadequate?

Café Locked Out and Max Freedom
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Apr 16, 2026


Such is the claim of Damian Ogburn, an environmental scientist who, among other things, has served on the Commonwealth Board of Biosecurity.
Now a man-made climate change sceptic, he agreed to this interview after I came across him checking out our bus.


This is the third time Max Freedom and Cafe Locked Out have collaborated in what we call ‘The Bassendean Interviews.’
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