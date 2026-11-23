Brady Gunn: From Free-Range Youth to Founder of a Global Stand

Born in Sydney in 1976, Brady Gunn describes himself as a free-range kid who became a tearaway teen. He left school at 14 and spent years working a wide range of jobs, running businesses, and seeking adventure. Between 2005 and 2011 he backpacked alone across Asia, Central Asia, Europe, the Americas, and beyond—an experience he later chronicled in Rogue Backpacker. After years of depression he developed a practical method for quieting the mind and releasing trauma from the body, which became his 2012 book The Art of Shhh.

In August 2020, amid Australia’s strict COVID lockdowns and mandates, Gunn made a personal stand. He began going alone to Sydney’s Hyde Park every Sunday morning from 10 to 11 a.m., wearing yellow, simply standing for his own truth and freedom. For nearly three months almost no one joined him. He kept showing up, announcing the idea, and refusing to leave early. Eventually a few people arrived. The concept—no leaders, no formal agenda, no religion, just individuals standing together in local parks wearing yellow—spread rapidly. It became A Stand in the Park, a worldwide movement that has reached more than 1,000 parks across more than 30 countries. Participants gather (often on the first Sunday of each month) not as a conventional protest but as a quiet, physical presence for personal truth and freedom, creating real-world connection when online spaces felt insufficient.

Gunn was arrested and faced official pressure yet continued. He documented the period in Smiley Face Fatigues, a raw, often humorous account of lockdowns, mandates, early Sydney protests, and the birth of the movement. In 2026 he released The Art of Moving Energy, exploring how to read, ride, and refuse external energies so one can return to a personal “base energy” of peace and freedom. Today he works as an author, speaker, and social commentator, still emphasizing individual agency over hierarchy. His story shows how one person’s consistent, low-key act of presence can grow into a durable global gathering without centralized leadership.

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