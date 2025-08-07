Brady Gunn: Reigniting his gift to us all: our worldwide Community, 'Stand in the Park'

Through giving us his greatest gift, Stand in the Park, Brady Gunn has united and saved more people than he will ever know.

In Warragul VIC today, we met some Stand in the Parkers, and they voluntarily celebrated how much they owe to this community that continues to grow.

Tonight, Brady and I will discuss how he not only feels it’s time to reinvigorate Stand in the Park but how he has already begun the journey to do so.

The Link to Stand In The Park's Website

https://www.astandinthepark.org/

Michael

To support our work check out out new BlueBee Merch

The Blue Banded Bee is an Australian Native, but unlike other bees, it doesn’t live in hive, nor does it blindly follow a queen. It’s other trick is that it pollinates flowers through vibration.

And lifting the vibration of our culture is sorely needed.

Thank you

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.