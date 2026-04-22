Bronte Coup, The Lobbyist who wants to tell us how power actually works.

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript42Bronte Coup, The Lobbyist who wants to tell us how power actually works.Cafe Locked OutMichael Gray GriffithApr 22, 202642ShareTranscriptRecorded in Adelaide. 2022Searching Australia for Australians.Café Locked OutIn these historic times, too many are silent.We record the stories and opinionsOf those Aussies who are still brave enough to speak.Michael@cafelockedout.comDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCafe’s Locked Out Mailing List Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeMichael Gray GriffithRecent EpisodesThe Front Line of Modern Madness: A Specialist Nurse’s 30-Year Stand. Apr 21 • Michael Gray GriffithA Message for us all from a Successful Farmer. Andrew BealeApr 20 • Michael Gray GriffithThe Other Side, with Damian Coory and John Stapleton and MGGApr 20 • Michael Gray GriffithThe Case For WarApr 17 • Michael Gray GriffithBefore Covid, did The CSIRO warn the Wuhan laboratory that their biosecurity was now inadequate?Apr 16 • Michael Gray GriffithInterview with a Zionist . . . Cafe Locked OutApr 15 • Michael Gray GriffithPastor Paul Furlong on his jailing and FaithApr 14 • Michael Gray Griffith