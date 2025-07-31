Towards the second half of 2022, our convoy, whose goal was to leave from Melbourne and try to cross the closed, Western Australian border, unvaccinated, had shrunk to two vehicles, and when we reached Ceduna, the last major town before the border, we owned the biggest stash of Brussel Sprouts I’d ever seen.

Motivated by our chronicling work, and wanting us to keep going, people kept slipping us petrol money, crystals and little religious trinkets to keep us safe—and sprouts. Lots and lots of sprouts.

Before Covid I barely touched the little vegetable, but back in Epic I’d decided to partake.

Now with Epic behind us and our new adventure well underway, we were stopping every few days at farms owned by likeminded farmers. We called them, Resistance Farms.

Most of them had a shed with a corner dedicated towards hanging out: usually they were decorated with a pot-belly stove, a couple of worn but comfy lounges and from these perches, our country’s troubles were turned over and churned through.

One such farm was producing wheat-and-sheep, but the wheat only grew if the land was carpeted with fertiliser. The farmer showed us a shed half full of the stuff, then went on to tell us that he really needed a whole shed-full, but he didn’t have the cash.

I borrowed one of the farm’s trailbikes and toured his unsewn paddocks. The earth was beyond dry. The land itself felt spiritually exhausted. There were no insects, no birds, and his herd of sheep, who were perpetually running away from me, kept leaving a long trail of dust that hung in the air as though the sky itself was exhausted.

It was hard to see how a herd that size could survive out here without being fed hay, and that too would cost money.

The homestead itself was surrounded by enormous plastic tubs that had once held chemicals. There were so many of them they were piled on each other.

Many of the farms we stayed at were littered with these containers.

Was this our world now? When a baby was born, its veins were immediately filled with big pharma’s chemicals. For in our toxic wasteland of a community, how could this babe possibly survive without it? And out here, when the first shoots of the wheat, that would eventually become our bread, pasta and hamburger buns, broke the earth’s surface, it too was drenched in a bath of pesticides.

They also sprayed this wheat just before harvest. This is called desiccation, and they do this to dry out the crop to make it easier to harvest, and to also kill off the weeds that might interfere with the grain’s quality. This wheat had been genetically modified to resist these pesticides.

It appeared like an expensive and unsustainable way to farm a product that ultimately might be proving itself not to be that good for us, but the farmer told me that without these chemicals, the wheat wouldn’t survive.

Later we were shown another crop. This was the one that paid the farm’s bills.

Fertilised by manure, the Brussel Sprouts were thriving, and the rows between them were thick with spiders, who themselves were harvesting the abundant insects.

Several of these farms were growing the same secret crop.

It made me wonder if this wrinkled vegetable was the only plant supporting our farming communities.

And it wasn’t just the farms.

Wherever we pulled up, people discreetly pressed sprouts into our hands, often from their own secret crops, the bounty of which they were using to pay the rent and other bills.



In Adelaide, one sweet old lady handed me a neatly wrapped present.

“This was my son’s,” she said, “but you need it more than him.”

Hidden underneath the cute wrapping paper was something that felt like a couple of hefty Brussel Sprouts.

No way.

The woman looked like she was heading to church.

But it must’ve been a Vegetarian Church, because my fingers weren’t lying.

After I opened it I couldn’t stop grinning as I pictured her son coming home:

“You gave my sprouts to who? And what the hell is a locked out café? Mum! …Mum!”

But now we were on the Nullarbor, just an hour or so away from finally challenging Western Australia’s sealed border.

We were all determined to try cross it, but if we did, we had no idea what would happen to us.

The only story we had to go on was the video of two women who’d been arrested for trying to cross. As far as we knew, they had been thrown into a jail in Kalgoorlie.

So, if I was going to be arrested for crossing the border, I wanted my only charge to be that I was unvaccinated. I did not want to get arrested for importing vegetables as well, therefore the sprouts had to go.

After a long discussion, we decided to bury them, seeing how out here, space wasn’t an issue. But if by chance one of us passed this way again, how would we find them?

A road-sign was chosen as our marker. The sprouts, sealed in a plastic container, then went into the earth, safely concealed under the desert.

The way we sold it to the world, via our lives, was as if we were burying a motherlode. We kept joking how, when we did make our way back here, there would be holes everywhere, from other folk, partial to sprouts, who had gone crazy trying to locate our stash.

When they opened the border, a few weeks after we crossed it, Hoodie drove across with his caravan and even he got into the act.

Claiming that not only did he dig up our sprouts, but when the border-guards asked him if he had any fruit and vegetables to declare, he said yes, and showed them our tub.

He claimed they took one look, then after confiscating the lot, smiled at Hoodie and said, welcome to WA.

By then, Wendy, Kret and myself were heading up north, continuing our goal to circumnavigate the country, searching every town we could, to see if there was resistance.

There was. We proved it.

Finally we were home, and our hidden stash was now all but forgotten, surviving only in the company of freedom people, where it was one of our funny stories.

Then, a year later Maurice called me.

Maurice owned a semi whose trailer was plastered in freedom posters. To me, it was our movement’s flagship. Originally a furniture delivery truck, he’d had it at Epic, where he and the truck had been stars. Since then, he had scored numerous gigs, delivering furniture up and down the East Coast, and so his truck was a moving billboard that was defiantly selling one product, ‘Freedom.’

Now he’d scored a run to Perth and because his wife didn’t want to ride along, he’d invited me to join him.

Crossing the country in a semi had always been on my bucket list; but to do it in this truck… I jumped at the chance.

I drove Florence, my new small, second-hand bus, and now my home, to Broken Hill, which itself was a nine hundred click drive. That was where we rendezvoused.

At Broken Hill I interviewed several people before we drove both vehicles to the tiny town of Laura, where I left Florence with Stuart, an Artist and now a friend. Then we set off to Perth in the truck.

But now things had changed—the border was open and no one was wearing masks. Yet it was clear to see in the people’s eyes that the fear of the last few years was still in control.

At Port Augusta we rolled over a bridge that was being upgraded. There were workers in high-vis everywhere.

I saw one young stop-go guy looking up at the truck. When he caught my eye, he gave us a secret thumbs-up, one that he tried to hide from the rest of the crew, and his face was quiet and sad.

What had they done to us, these companies and politicians making plans miles away, whose wake now showed up as melancholy in this young Australian’s eyes?

From the highway, Maurice would try to spark some CB chatter about these times—but no other truckie took the bait.

It was weird, feeling invisible while sitting inside a semi that was screaming ‘Liberty.’

Back in Perth I bunked for one night at my parents’ and decided to soothe the storms in my soul, by sampling some of this Nullarbor-cured brussel sprouts—sadly I discovered upon opening the tub, that the sprouts were a little mouldy.

Guessing that that wasn’t healthy, but still willing to risk it, I laid the sprouts on the blade of one of Dad’s shovels and left them to dry in the sun.

Evening slid over the hills and hauled with it the ghosts from the road—the vaccine injured, the friends lost to us, and the worries about our future.

Needing to escape, I decided to try some of these recovered sprouts, which had been surviving their own unique odyssey.

“Dad!”

“Yeah?”

“Where’s the shovel that was on the grass near the clothesline?”

“I hung it back in the shed. Why?”

“Oh, well what about the sprouts that were laying on the blade?”

“What about them?”

“Where’d you put them?”

“Why?”

So I told him.

“Oh, I didn’t know. I thought they were grass clippings, so I chucked them into the green bin.”

To my horror I ripped open the green bin’s lid to find it full to the brim with freshly pruned gardenias.

For a while I clawed through the clippings like a dog in a dumpster, but the jewelled, mouldy sprouts must have bounced down deep into the gaps between the rest of the pruned plants, like coins rattling down one of those fairground games.

Maybe this was their destiny. Maybe, years from now, the letterboxes and the manicured roundabouts of a housing estate, built over a capped landfill would start sprouting a miniature forest of Brussel-sprouts.

And no matter how hard the investigators dug, they would never discover the secret to how these were more than sprouts—these were freedom sprouts. A rare vegetable, destined for a grander role than being enjoyed by a couple of outcasts grieving for a country they felt was slipping away.

I did think that I had saved one sprout, but to be honest, I wasn’t sure. So I partook regardless, then sat there, in the world’s most isolated city, and as the sun set on yet another day, and my phone warned me time and time again, about the incoming tide of tyranny, alone I waited for this sprout to soothe my being, but suspected that I was probably consuming a few leaves of my father’s unwanted gardenias.

Michael