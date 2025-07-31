Cafe Locked Out

Lisa
12h

I have followed you for years, yet somehow missed the brussel sprouts!

The chemical farming, the medicalisation of newborns, the melancholy in the young man’s eyes who recognised you and gave you the thumbs up… what have we allowed to be done to our soil, our children and our people? So much needs to shift, I believe it can be done with perseverance, resilience, and courage. Thank you for sharing your stories and your heart Michael.

Rosslyn Smart
11h

Loved it

The Brussels sprouts.

Hope where ever they are

They sprout*(( abundantly

Grow wild .

It's like broad beans- couldn't stomach them

But those Brussels ended up enjoying them like Spinach that kind of vegie*(( but enjoy the iron they give. I put cheese spread on those Brussels sprouts- white sauce also.

A great write enjoyed.

A a truck drive for miles nothing like it I've done myself. High up sitting like Jacky. See all going down the pentlans doing 110 bouncy all over the road. Makes your eyes stay focused.

All you've encountered these last 4 yrs I had done when I was 19 travelling bug Darwin to Cairns to nsw driving all the way

In a Chevy impala and the good old HQ Holden sedan. Chevy hit a bull when roads were red dirt

Lost our trailer up in smoke* a piggy went out the windows caught on trailor fire engulfed all

Father in law was furious *(((( Chevy looked like bat mobile. Covered in red mud. 3 days stuck teaffic-- none! made a hut stay out of sun . Wonderful memories

We put a raw egg in radiator and some pepper a drover gave us bonnet was F*d the bull went straight smashed windscreen and rolled off and walked away. At left had the kingswood so went to nearest town ayres rock area*

We made it back to Victoria from nullbour tied bonnet down. Looked like mush mouth.

Thank you for sharing.

Wonderful to read.

Had good laugh.

