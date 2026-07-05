Burying Caitlin Gotze's in their lies?

Caitlin Georgia Gotze was a 23-year-old fit, healthy racing foreman (stable hand/leading hand) from Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia.

She died suddenly on November 17, 2021, at her workplace.

Her death became a notable case in Australian discussions around COVID-19 vaccine mandates, adverse events, workplace safety, and coronial processes.

Her mother, Raelene Gotze (also referred to as Raelene Kennedy in some reports), has been a vocal advocate seeking further investigation, an inquest, and accountability.

This is a deeply tragic story involving a young life cut short. Show notes aim for factual summary while noting the disputes between official records and family claims. Always approach with sensitivity.

Tonight Dr Oosterhuis wants to highlight findings in the Coroner’s report that point not to an Asthma Attack but to a vaccine injury death.