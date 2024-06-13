Hi Everyone,

This is actually an internet Gulag.

Most will probably stay silent, but the ramifications are profound.

We are a free speech platform, populated with the thousands of interviews of ordinary Australians having their say but obviously YOU need to be PROTECTED from THEM.

And so here we are.

Thank you to all who have bravely supported the facebook page.

Curiously, my phone died yesterday, and we also copped a brief twitter and instagram ban.

Also i have been told my speeches have been removed.

All that’s left now, is to move from the net to real life, where I won’t be able to post this for I’ll be in camp i guess, being re-educated.

This is your time.

They are not coming, they are here.

Michael Gray Griffith