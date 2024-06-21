APOLOGIES FOR LATE NOTICE

Why is Cafe Locked Out seen as Dangerous Australian voice?

Michael Gray Griffith's Facebook page, Cafe Locked Out has scored a 10 year ban.

With 1000s of interviews with Aussies documented, constituting an alternative covid history to the main stream narrative, CLO has also evolved into a multi-voiced platform, hosting passionate streamers from all over Australia.

Streamers who are also under individual attacks from MSM and paid 'trolls'.

Why?

What is so dangerous about hearing alternative opinions from Australians?

What is so dangerous about Free Speech?

Joining us will be the defiant Dr Paul Oosterhuis.

Dr Oosterhuis was the first Doctor to be suspended by AHPRA and the first to win his registration back



One of the subjects they will discuss is this question



We have spent almost four years trying to wake our brothers and sisters up, but in reality, are we the ones who are asleep, for why are we continuing to try sell them something they don't want? - The Truth.



Is it time to reevaluate our marketing?

DATE

Thursday 27 June 2024 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM (UTC+10)

LOCATION

The Warrawee Club

1479 Pacific Highway, Warrawee NSW 2074