Cafe Locked Out The Beginnings

On the morning of 21 August 2021, the theatre world was celebrating because the government had said they could open again. There was only one cost: segregation.

Only the vaccinated could go to the theatre.

I recall one director, who had always banged on about inclusivity, celebrating by posting a comment that read: “Good, I couldn’t think of anything worse than sitting next to a filthy anti-vaxxer.”

This acclaimed artist of note hadn’t transitioned into a Nazi; the Nazi had always been there, hidden under a virtue-signalling coat that, that day, he was not required to wear.

The tragedy was that I looked up to him. Going by his reputation and work, I took it for granted that he was a man of moral substance, of righteous defiance. Basically, I saw him for more than he was.

It made me question everything. Since Rohana and I refused to segregate audiences, we were cancelled.

On the same day, with all my dreams gone, I decided to start a podcast to defend free speech. That podcast was Cafe Locked Out.

I wrote this poem at that time to establish, for me, what the duty of artists was.

A CALL TO ARTS

What is the point of art and artists?

We are told they should rock the boat—

but only while it sits

in a playground of sand,

where anyone who falls

bruises nothing

but their pride?

In a democracy,

or even under a dictator,

shouldn’t artists stand

in the frontline with the journalists,

candles already lit

before the storm arrives,

burning brighter than suns

so the lost can still see

long after the storm

has taken them?

Shouldn’t they hold their mirrors high

when the pressure comes,

so we can see

whether our morality is holding

or is only the painted face

we wore when the days were easy

and the nights were soft?

If artists turn away

from the real fear of frightened people,

who else will tend their suffering

until the harvest,

whatever the weather,

yields a crop called hope?

If they join the choir

that sings for compliance and silence,

what poetry will be left for us?

What paintings will stain

the walls of our shared cave?

Move on, history’s eye—

there is nothing here to see.

We were here.

Everything was fine.

Stand.

I know it is frightening.

The same storms move through me.

Rain where there should be sun.

Thorns where there should be blossom.

Yet we are bound

to gather what fruit we can

and feed it to our children

as we once drew life

from our Lucky Country’s breast.

Stand on the perch of history

like the navigator still searching

for the star we never thought

we could lose.

Stand with every gift you have,

soldiers of a force that has gone missing,

and do what you were made to do:

reflect what is before us

so that, through you,

we might find again

what we have lost.

Michael Gray Griffith