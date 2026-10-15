Cafe Locked Out The Beginnings

On the morning of 21 August 2021, the theatre world was celebrating because the government had said they could open again. There was only one cost: segregation.
Only the vaccinated could go to the theatre.
I recall one director, who had always banged on about inclusivity, celebrating by posting a comment that read: “Good, I couldn’t think of anything worse than sitting next to a filthy anti-vaxxer.”
This acclaimed artist of note hadn’t transitioned into a Nazi; the Nazi had always been there, hidden under a virtue-signalling coat that, that day, he was not required to wear.
The tragedy was that I looked up to him. Going by his reputation and work, I took it for granted that he was a man of moral substance, of righteous defiance. Basically, I saw him for more than he was.
It made me question everything. Since Rohana and I refused to segregate audiences, we were cancelled.
On the same day, with all my dreams gone, I decided to start a podcast to defend free speech. That podcast was Cafe Locked Out.
I wrote this poem at that time to establish, for me, what the duty of artists was.
A CALL TO ARTS
What is the point of art and artists?
We are told they should rock the boat—
but only while it sits
in a playground of sand,
where anyone who falls
bruises nothing
but their pride?
In a democracy,
or even under a dictator,
shouldn’t artists stand
in the frontline with the journalists,
candles already lit
before the storm arrives,
burning brighter than suns
so the lost can still see
long after the storm
has taken them?
Shouldn’t they hold their mirrors high
when the pressure comes,
so we can see
whether our morality is holding
or is only the painted face
we wore when the days were easy
and the nights were soft?
If artists turn away
from the real fear of frightened people,
who else will tend their suffering
until the harvest,
whatever the weather,
yields a crop called hope?
If they join the choir
that sings for compliance and silence,
what poetry will be left for us?
What paintings will stain
the walls of our shared cave?
Move on, history’s eye—
there is nothing here to see.
We were here.
Everything was fine.
Stand.
I know it is frightening.
The same storms move through me.
Rain where there should be sun.
Thorns where there should be blossom.
Yet we are bound
to gather what fruit we can
and feed it to our children
as we once drew life
from our Lucky Country’s breast.
Stand on the perch of history
like the navigator still searching
for the star we never thought
we could lose.
Stand with every gift you have,
soldiers of a force that has gone missing,
and do what you were made to do:
reflect what is before us
so that, through you,
we might find again
what we have lost.
Michael Gray Griffith