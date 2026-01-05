Cafe Locked Out

Michael Ginsburg
1d

Good move. Kudos to Kevin!

We need to think bigger though imho...MUCH bigger (think a DIRECT competitor to any of the legacy media networks including a full fledged streaming platform).

The time for 'amateur hour' is OVER.

https://substack.com/@michaelginsburg/note/c-195021450

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Over-the-top_media_service

2 replies
