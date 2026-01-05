

Substack chose to bow to government pressure—even though they didn’t have to. In response, we refused to stay vulnerable. We hunted for a real alternative, and Kevin, our web designer, cut through the noise: “Go back to WordPress.”





Now we’re done being at the mercy of a massive global platform. We own our home. Full control. No middleman. No sudden rule changes.



For the moment, Substack hasn’t forced me into their age-verification trap, so we’re keeping the account live for our 8,000 subscribers there. But we’re not betting our future on their goodwill.



If you’ve been locked out or restricted, everything we post—the same unfiltered content—is now live on our own site. Come join us there.



These are tough financial times for independent voices, and we can’t keep fighting without your help. If you believe in what we’re doing and want to keep Cafe Locked Out alive and uncensored, here are direct ways to stand with us:



The Gold Coin subscription — just $4 a month. (You’re always free to give more if you choose.)

Annual support tiers — pick the level that feels right:



$70 a year → Premium Supporter of Cafe Locked Out

$100 a year → Silver Supporter of Cafe Locked Out

Anything above that → Gold Supporter of Cafe Locked Out



Your support isn’t charity. It’s fuel for the fight.



Every dollar keeps the lights on and the cameras rolling while the gates close elsewhere.



Thank you for standing with us. Let’s build something they can’t shut down.



Michael Gray Griffith

Café Locked Out Founder



