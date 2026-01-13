Cafe Locked Outs community brainstorming session

Tonight, at the special time of 7.30pm AEDT live on Cafe Locked Outs platforms, Kelli and I will host a community brainstorming session where we welcome your thoughts and ideas on how to present the new show.

Unlike mainstream we don’t have access to a corporate sponsored tv studio, so we are going to have to innovate

And we will make it work, because we are clever, determined, stubborn and we are not scared of having a good laugh

So, if you are free, please join us this evening and who knows...you may have THE idea that will see this show become the joyous bridge between our communities

We will be discussing how to be a guest on the show too

To express your interest in being a guest on the show, please email us a short bio, be sure to include your location and age group. Send to kelli@cafelockedout.com



