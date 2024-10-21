Cafe Locked Out has been online for over three tumultuous years, premiering a few weeks before the ‘Siege of the Shrine’, where Michael was present as a protester.
Much has unfolded since, with numerous journeys, thousands of interviews and ideas explored to encourage people to join us.
Literally from the start, we have been dealing with unprecedented levels of censorship across all our social media platforms, except rumble.
Regardless, we have continued to push ahead and share the discoveries from professionals, and recorded thousands of interviews, stories, and real experiences from us, the people.
Now we work with several passionate podcasters, who are all learning this new craft of attempting to find the truth amongst a tsunami of lies. Cafe Locked Out works alongside of W.A Independent Media Groups’ Robyn Jackson-Stegner from Courage is the Cure, Tom Vogal, PJ and Wayne from the WTF show, Mark ‘Batty’ Batts from North Queensland Freedom Network, Leon who hosts ‘KOFY Time’, and most recently coming aboard is ‘MsListersSis’ Kate Henwood who will soon have her own show. And our resident Dr in the Cafe is Paul Oosterhuis, on with Michael Sunday evenings
The question we are asking ourselves now is, “ Is Cafe locked Out still relevant?” Meaning; as people appear to be living as though ‘things have gone back to normal, are we having any effect, ’
Personally we are not seeing, hearing or sensing ‘normality’.
And with the rabid push to remove humans from the workforce with automation, AI and actual human like robots taking over our jobs, the distortion of our history by the woke agenda, the introduction of digital identity, and the push to bring in the mis and disinformation bills, as a way to silence us all, and then AI taking over our ability to create art itself, - we feel we are in historic times, where the humans are facing a crisis of identity, meaning, and worth.
The Polish solidarity movement did not happen overnight. It took a long time and there was a lot of infighting. However, the one thing they did have was a profound symbol: a candle in the window, signifying hope.
We believe that Cafe Locked Out, and podcasts like it, have to be that candle in the window.
For whilst many are yet to join us, and perhaps most won’t, if there comes a time when some of them finally get sick of the deepening tyranny, then we need to be there as a stubborn light of liberty in the darkness.
But that candle will need fuel in the form of stories, brave voices and humour. We encourage anyone who shines a light in the shadows or celebrates the beauty and responsibility of being a human being to come forth and join the Cafe Locked Out Community.
Therefore we are always open to hear from those who are suffering, or dealing with loss. Stories of those of us who have forged their own way towards a life of self-sufficiency, or any story or idea that you think will help in the battle for all of us to remain pertinent and valued in a time where so much seems geared to making us humans feel redundant.
But why should we, or any of us bother?
Because we believe that our country is racing towards a direction that the majority of us do not want to go to, a silent world of too much government control, and the best weapon we have against this silent storm, is keep doing what we have always done, talk openly and share the voices of the bravest Australians.
Cafe Locked out Team.
We won’t be able to find real solutions unless we identify “the powers that SHOULDN’T be” and their goals:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed
Is there any proof that they really want to murder all of us?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent
How to get out of this political genocidal mess?
SIMPLE SOLUTION in 3 steps:
1. Pray “Thy Kingdom come”. Make the world His Kingdom of love. “God is love”.
Freemasonry is one of the “churches” of Satan: in their documents worship Lucifer as their “Great Architect”. “Separation of church and State” requires eliminating the demono-cracy over Government.
Theocracy comes from “theo”, God, “cratos”, power, but this has nothing to do with God, but Satan and his demons, so it’s a demono-cracy by the SSS (Satanic Secret Societies).
Get the murderers out of government: force masons to self-identify by law under severe penalty (their oath doesn't forbid self-identification, also, evil oaths are void).
----------------
2. MAGA (Make Assets Great Again): money should be 100% backed with gold and real assets. This makes masonic counterfeiting harder. They are buying everything with trillions of fake money: listed corporations, media, medical system, political parties, prosti-ticians, universities… !
Satanic secret societies like the masons are increasing the financial supply through:
- Forging dollars using the Federal Reserve they fully control
- Money creation through bank loans without reserves
- Financial “wealth” creation out of thin air through financial instruments such as derivatives
- Government debt
It's what I call finflation: inflation of financial instruments
The way out of this financial nightmare:
1. Create an easy system for “real money”: private currencies/warrants/tokens based on real assets, goods, services, etc. (gold, corn, flour, oil, distance/volume/weight transportation, labor human hour/minute, etc.)
2. Ban:
a) Legal tender (free markets decide which “real money” they prefer to trade with)
b) Paper-backed debt, including:
- Currencies (even foreign)
- Government debt: allowing a government to get indebted is like giving credit to a drug-addict.
- Fractional reserve loaning: all financial loans should be 100% backed by deposits (so banks don't create money based on air), and therefore, there's no need for a Central Bank, because there would be no risk of bank-runs since all their loans are fully backed. Kill Central Banks.
3. Make usury illegal again! It’s a sin in the Bible!
Force all social networks and media to kill algorithmic moderation (shadow banning, etc.) and reinstate all closed accounts. Only messages selling things can be blocked IF it comes from outside one's network. Let people decide who's in their social network and that's it.
Replace the internet with a new peer to peer protocol, not government controlled, not centralized.
Get out of the UN organizations (including WHO), get out of the IMF, WorldBank, OAS, IADB, etc. All have been weaponized. Create alternative cooperative organizations, never legally binding.
------------------
3. The full plan exposed and 16 laws we need to exit Extermination Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
No Free Speech without Reach. We need a #FreeReach laws urgently!
http://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/no-free-speech-without-reach
Why is food poisoning legal?
How Rumsfeld forced the approval of lethal Aspartame.
Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-is-food-poisoning-legal
How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/reinventing-democracy
Minimize the Federal Government. Repeal 16th amendment (income tax)
Rethinking science
Sciencing the rigged and corrupt scientific system for an overdue turnaround
Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rethinking-science
Government spends 2x per student in public schools with respect to private ones and 3x at university level, with worse outcomes in all levels of education.
Time for a 100% voucher system, where parents can choose schools or earn the voucher money themselves if they homeschool (and their kids pass the exams), or through grand/parent/teacher coops.
This would allow many mothers to leave a work they hate and stay home with their babies and children, especially in the most important years of childhood until 6 years old. It would have a deep impact on society.
How to save the life from the COVID vaxxed in 10 easy fast steps?
Appeal to authority (that’s the only thing they listen to):
1. Show that, while it is still given in the USA, all countries in Northern Europe banned Moderna due to the severe after-effects (let’s not call them side effects, but deliberate effects).
2. Show them Florida’s declaration not recommending COVID vaccines to most of the population.
3. Show Texas and 4 other states suing Pfizer for lying about vaccine efficacy (couldn’t sue the rest because of special DoD protection).
4. Show Health Canada’ statement about finding DNA plasmids in mRNA shots, proving they hacked the cell nucleus. Show the Swedish study proving that the cell nucleus is hacked by mRNA vaccines. Show that 30% of the proteins produced by the hacked cells have nothing to do with COVID.
5. Show that Health Canada also says that Pfizer inserted a sequence of the SV40 monkey virus. Show the studies proving that SV40 is carcinogenic.
6. Show that the Republican Party declared COVID “vaccines” a “biological and technical biopeapon” and instructed the authorities to seize vials and run a forensic analysis.
Appeal to science:
7. Show the studies proving that the injected are still producing spike protein and other unknown ones.
8. Show the studies proving that the spike protein was engineered to kill in Wuhan by adding HIV sequence and a Moderna cancer-related patent.
9. Convince them to labtest the amount of spike protein in their blood, which is still produced by their hacked cells. If they can’t afford it:
10. Convince them to lower the spike protein in blood by trying any of the spike detox protocols based mostly on cheap medicines. They have nothing to lose, by trying it for a week, if their health improves, then they know that the bio-weapon caused their health problems:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/protocol/i-recover-post-vaccine-treatment/
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/spike-protein-detox-guide/
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/lipid-nanoparticle-associated-inflammation/
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/methylene-blue-prevents-and-reverses/
https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/methylene-blue.html
God willingly, I’ll soon post about all that, in-depth with all the references.
Thankyou Cafe Locked Out for being that Candle in the Window for us all. While all the madness was at its peak ( not saying there isn't less madness) we drew strength from your podcasts, we prayed for those who you interviewed, sent healing light to those who were injured. We drew strength to stay strong in our conviction of Do Not Comply.
Laraine and Colin