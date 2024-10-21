Cafe Locked Out has been online for over three tumultuous years, premiering a few weeks before the ‘Siege of the Shrine’, where Michael was present as a protester.

Much has unfolded since, with numerous journeys, thousands of interviews and ideas explored to encourage people to join us.

Literally from the start, we have been dealing with unprecedented levels of censorship across all our social media platforms, except rumble.

Regardless, we have continued to push ahead and share the discoveries from professionals, and recorded thousands of interviews, stories, and real experiences from us, the people.

Now we work with several passionate podcasters, who are all learning this new craft of attempting to find the truth amongst a tsunami of lies. Cafe Locked Out works alongside of W.A Independent Media Groups’ Robyn Jackson-Stegner from Courage is the Cure, Tom Vogal, PJ and Wayne from the WTF show, Mark ‘Batty’ Batts from North Queensland Freedom Network, Leon who hosts ‘KOFY Time’, and most recently coming aboard is ‘MsListersSis’ Kate Henwood who will soon have her own show. And our resident Dr in the Cafe is Paul Oosterhuis, on with Michael Sunday evenings

The question we are asking ourselves now is, “ Is Cafe locked Out still relevant?” Meaning; as people appear to be living as though ‘things have gone back to normal, are we having any effect, ’

Personally we are not seeing, hearing or sensing ‘normality’.

And with the rabid push to remove humans from the workforce with automation, AI and actual human like robots taking over our jobs, the distortion of our history by the woke agenda, the introduction of digital identity, and the push to bring in the mis and disinformation bills, as a way to silence us all, and then AI taking over our ability to create art itself, - we feel we are in historic times, where the humans are facing a crisis of identity, meaning, and worth.

The Polish solidarity movement did not happen overnight. It took a long time and there was a lot of infighting. However, the one thing they did have was a profound symbol: a candle in the window, signifying hope.

We believe that Cafe Locked Out, and podcasts like it, have to be that candle in the window.

For whilst many are yet to join us, and perhaps most won’t, if there comes a time when some of them finally get sick of the deepening tyranny, then we need to be there as a stubborn light of liberty in the darkness.

But that candle will need fuel in the form of stories, brave voices and humour. We encourage anyone who shines a light in the shadows or celebrates the beauty and responsibility of being a human being to come forth and join the Cafe Locked Out Community.

Therefore we are always open to hear from those who are suffering, or dealing with loss. Stories of those of us who have forged their own way towards a life of self-sufficiency, or any story or idea that you think will help in the battle for all of us to remain pertinent and valued in a time where so much seems geared to making us humans feel redundant.

But why should we, or any of us bother?

Because we believe that our country is racing towards a direction that the majority of us do not want to go to, a silent world of too much government control, and the best weapon we have against this silent storm, is keep doing what we have always done, talk openly and share the voices of the bravest Australians.