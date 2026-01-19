The guests are in the Green-room and ready to put their best foot forward!

At this stage, we can confirm that we have a full house - but we welcome more singles to the fold, as we know there are many more out there who are ready to extend their social circles, and maybe even meet ‘the one!’

To apply to be a guest on the show, or to express your interest in a brave guest on our show, send an image of yourself in landscape format and a short bio to introduce yourself to, to kelli@cafelockedout.com

To be a guest on the show, we ask for an image of yourself in landscape format (horizontal) and a short bio of around 100 words, to welcome you to the audience and let us know why you’ve got in contact with Cafe Loved Up.

Include your phone number, state and general area kelli@cafelockedout.com

Lets live it up, come out with us and connect

Its free, its fun and we have no fucking idea what we are doing

Kelli

We can’t hold the line without you

